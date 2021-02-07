OU wrestling: Sooners felled by Oklahoma State, 24-10, in rare Bedlam event at Lloyd Noble Center

The Sooners entered the second half of Sunday’s Bedlam dual down only 9-7, after redshirt senior Justin Thomas reversed No. 8 Wyatt Sheets to earn a last-second 4-3 upset win.
The dual went downhill from there.
Thomas, ranked No. 12 at 157 pounds, earned his seventh win of the year and put his team in good position going into the second half, but No. 19 Oklahoma (5-4, 2-3 Big 12) went on to lose its next four bouts by a combined score of 59-23. Bedlam returned to the Lloyd Noble Center for the first time since 2004, but the Sooners fell to No. 5 Oklahoma State (8-0, 4-0 Big 12), 24-10, in Norman on Sunday.
“We wrestled well at times,” OU head coach Lou Rosselli said after the dual. “We just didn’t put it all together and wrestle well enough to beat a good team.”
Sunday’s dual was the Sooners’ only home event this season for which tickets were sold to the public. Despite Sunday being the only time OU fans could see their team in person at home in 2021, it was Oklahoma State’s fans who traveled well to see their Cowboys earn a big win.
OU started off sluggish, as redshirt senior Mason Naifeh fell to No. 19 Trevor Mastrogiovanni, 8-2, at 125 pounds. Naifeh’s loss was followed by Reece Witcraft’s 7-4 win over junior Tony Madrigal at 133.
While the Sooners had a handful of ugly matchups, one bright spot came in the 141-pound bout. In the second period, just when it looked like Oklahoma State’s Dusty Hone was going to earn a fall, redshirt junior No. 7 Dom Demas reversed in the air and secured a takedown for the lead. Demas would win the bout, 10-3, improving his record to 8-1 this season.
“(Demas) looked really good,” Rosselli said. “I think he can still do more. I expect a lot out of him because he has more skills than he shows. He’s really athletic and he’s starting to get to a place where he’s wrestling really well.”
Junior No. 13 Mitch Moore battled No. 4 Boo Lewallen for two scoreless periods before Lewallen earned a pair of escapes and a takedown to win the 149 pound bout, 4-0. The Cowboys won four of five matches in the second half to seal the win.
No. 5 Travis Whittlake dominated redshirt sophomore Troy Mantanona, 27-11, at 165 pounds, via a tech fall. No. 14 Dustin Plott finished off redshirt junior Anthony Mantanona in the 174-pound bout with a takedown to win, 11-6.
No. 7 Dustin Geer demolished sophomore Darrien Roberts at 184 pounds, 18-4. Redshirt junior No. 13 Jake Woodley fought to the final seconds of the 197-bout, giving A.J. Ferrari a bloody nose and earning a pair of escapes. However, Ferrari would win the bout, 3-2.
OU’s lone win in the second half came when redshirt freshman heavyweight No. 21 Josh Heindselman defeated Austin Harris, 3-1, earning his sixth win of the season.
The Sooners will return to action on Feb. 14 in Fresno, California for a tri-dual against Fresno State and Oregon State before meeting up with the Cowboys again on Feb. 21 in Stillwater.
“We’ll get back to work,” Rosselli said. “We’ll be ready to go next week in Fresno.”
