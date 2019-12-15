OU wrestling: Sooners fall to Oklahoma State, 23-9, at home

Oklahoma State (4-1, 1-0 Big 12) beat Oklahoma (1-2, 0-1 Big 12) with a score of 23-9 at McCasland Field House on Sunday.
The Sooners started the match with 125-pound Christian Moody, Moody who would go on to drop a major decision to start the day against Oklahoma State’s No 4 Nick Piccininni. No. 16 Anthony Madrigal would also go on to lose a major decision, suffering a 6-5 loss to OSU’s Reece Witcraft.
“That was a winnable match,” head coach Lou Rosselli said. “I expected him to win today. I think he underperformed.''
No. 3 Dom Demas at 141 pounds got the Sooners’ first victory of the day when he took down No. 13 Kaden Gfeller with a score of 6-4. Along with Demas, Justin Thomas and Anthony Mantanona picked up victories for the Sooners.
Mantanona’s match against No. 7 Joe Smith came down to the wire, eventually going into an extra round. Mantanona pulled off a spin move for the match-winning takedown.
“I think Anthony’s just a lot better than his opponent,'' said Rosselli, who emphasized how much he believes in Mantanona’s abilities going forward.
The Sooners would end up suffering a 23-9 defeat to the Cowboys, and Rosselli knew his side had underperformed.
“Overall I’d give us a C,” Rosselli said. “We were very average today … I think there were some matches we could have won that we didn’t.”
The Sooners will look to bounce back in the Midlands Championships competition on Dec. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.