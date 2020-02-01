OU wrestling: Sooners fall to Northern Iowa, 23-15, after early struggles

Redshirt sophomore Anthony Mantanona's frustration was evident as he knelt behind OU's bench during Oklahoma's (3-5, 1-3 Big 12) 23-15 loss to No. 15 Northern Iowa (6-3, 5-1 Big 12) at McCasland Field House on Saturday night.
Mantanona was the lone Sooner undefeated in dual competition entering the contest, but he too was finally overwhelmed, falling to UNI's Bryce Steiert by a score of 7-2 at 174.
"This guy had a different pace than I was used to," Mantanona said. "He kind of figured out how to get me away from my game."
Yet it wasn't just Mantanona who displayed great vexation on the evening, as the struggling Sooners dropped six of ten bouts in the competition.
Oklahoma got a poor start from redshirt senior Christian Moody, who was quickly pinned by the Panthers' Jay Schwarm at 125, giving UNI a 6-0 advantage.
Sophomore Anthony Madrigal would go on to remedy Moody's struggles at 133, beating Northern Iowa's Jack Skudlarczyk, 7-1, and tying the score at six apiece.
"That kid beat him a year ago 10-8 in the Big 12 tournament, so he's making progress," head coach Lou Roselli said. "He's looking like the guy that I recruited."
OU appeared to be surging towards an upset victory after redshirt sophomore Dom Demas topped Michael Blockhus, 9-3, at 141, but the Sooners relapsed into a feeble position once again at 149, as redshirt freshman Jacob Butler fell to UNI's Max Thomsen, 5-1.
Redshirt junior Justin Thomas would finish the half with a strong effort, besting the Panthers' Paden Moore at 157 via a 10-2 major decision, but OU owned a slim 10-9 lead at the break, an advantage that wouldn't hold for long.
Northern Iowa's Austin Yant would topple redshirt freshman Elijah Joseph, 10-0 at 165 to open the second half, giving UNI a 13-10 edge.
It was the first of three straight defeats for OU, as Mantanona fell immediately after, while freshman Darrien Roberts was handcuffed by the Panthers' Taylor Lujan in a 9-3 loss at 184.
When it was all said and done, UNI held a commanding 19-10 upper-hand entering the final two bouts.
Redshirt sophomore Jake Woodley would impress at 197, beating Northern Iowa's Isaiah Patton, 5-2, but redshirt sophomore Collin McCoy would struggle in the heavyweight match, and was eventually pinned by UNI's Carter Isley, putting the finishing touches on a sour defeat for OU.
Ultimately, it was the team's first and last bouts over which Roselli voiced the most displeasure following the competition.
"We're struggling at both of those weight classes right now," Roselli said. "You can't give up falls at 125 and heavyweight and expect to be successful."
Roselli says he still hasn't decided who will wrestle in those spots in Oklahoma's next meet, as he continues to toggle the lineup in search of a solution.
Despite dropping three straight, Dom Demas, one of OU's better performers on Saturday, believes his team is close to attaining victory once again.
"We're definitely making strides," Demas said, "and there's a bunch of people that are doing better and better at what they're doing."
Demas's conviction will be tested when the Sooners host Iowa State at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 9, at McCasland Field House in a dual that will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma Plus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.