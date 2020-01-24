OU wrestling: Sooners fall to North Dakota State, 24-15

The Sooners (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) were unable to secure a conference victory on Friday night, as they fell to North Dakota State (4-3, 1-1 Big 12), 24-15, in Fargo, North Dakota.
OU got a strong start in the contest from No. 7 ranked Dom Demas, who topped Dylan Droegemueller, 11-5 at 141, giving Oklahoma an early 3-0 lead.
Despite a good foundation, the Sooners would quickly find themselves in a hole.
At 149, OU's No. 23 Jacob Butler was pinned by opponent Jaden Van Maanen in the first period, handing NDSU a 6-3 advantage.
Oklahoma's No. 15-ranked Justin Thomas would suffer his first dual loss of the season in the third bout, falling to Jared Franek, 3-1, in the 157, pushing NDSU's lead to 9-3.
The Bison's No. 11 Andrew Fogarty would proceed to pin Jose Lao Cooper at 165, creating a dominant 15-3 stronghold for NDSU.
Despite a large deficit, Oklahoma refused to give in, as No. 10 ranked Anthony Mantanona pinned NDSU's Lorenzo De La Riva in the 174, cutting the Bison's lead to six at intermission.
The Sooners would come out of the break with new energy, as true freshman Darrien Roberts defeated North Dakota State's T.J. Pottinger, 4-2 at 148.
OU would trail buy just three when No. 14 Jake Woodley took to the mat, and his performance would tie things up, as he defeated NDSU's Cordell Eaton, 6-2 at 197.
Josiah Jones would fall to the Bison's No. 22 ranked Brandon Metz, 3-2 in the heavyweight bout, but Oklahoma still trailed just 18-15 as Christian Moody prepared to do battle.
Unfortunately for the Sooners, Moody would struggle in the 125, falling to McGwire Midkiff, 2-0. The Bison's No. 11 ranked Cam Sykora would then best OU's No. 17 Anthony Madrigal, 6-4 in 133, sealing a 24-15 NDSU victory.
OU will finish its road trip as the team takes on South Dakota State at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Brookings, South Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.