OU wrestling: Sooners fall to No. 19 in latest NWCA Coaches Poll

Dom Demas

Then-redshirt sophomore Dom Demas pins his opponent during the match against Iowa State Feb. 9.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma closed the regular season at No. 19 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association Coaches Poll on Tuesday.

The Sooners (5-5, 2-4 Big 12) dropped one spot from No. 18 after losing to then-No. 6 Oklahoma State on Feb. 21. OU had five wrestlers ranked in the latest individual NCAA coaches rankings, including redshirt junior Dom Demas, who stayed put at No. 7 at 141 pounds after defeating Oklahoma State’s Jakason Burks. Demas improved to 9-1 on the season heading into the Big 12 Championships.

Other Sooners ranked include junior Mitch Moore at No. 14 at 149 pounds, redshirt senior Justin Thomas at No. 15 at 157 pounds, redshirt junior Jake Woodley at No. 15 at 197 pounds, and redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman at No. 22 at 285 pounds.

The Sooners head to Tulsa for the Big 12 Championship from March 6-7. The matches will be available to stream on ESPN+ and the championship matches will be live on ESPN2. 

