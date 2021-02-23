OU wrestling: Sooners fall to No. 19 in latest NWCA Coaches Poll

Oklahoma closed the regular season at No. 19 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association Coaches Poll on Tuesday.
Closed the regular season ranked #️⃣1️⃣9️⃣! 8️⃣ Sooners ranked.4️⃣ top-15 wrestlers.2️⃣ top-10 wrestlers.1️⃣ Oklahoma. #Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/iIEw4RHE5f— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) February 23, 2021
The Sooners (5-5, 2-4 Big 12) dropped one spot from No. 18 after losing to then-No. 6 Oklahoma State on Feb. 21. OU had five wrestlers ranked in the latest individual NCAA coaches rankings, including redshirt junior Dom Demas, who stayed put at No. 7 at 141 pounds after defeating Oklahoma State’s Jakason Burks. Demas improved to 9-1 on the season heading into the Big 12 Championships.
Other Sooners ranked include junior Mitch Moore at No. 14 at 149 pounds, redshirt senior Justin Thomas at No. 15 at 157 pounds, redshirt junior Jake Woodley at No. 15 at 197 pounds, and redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman at No. 22 at 285 pounds.
The Sooners head to Tulsa for the Big 12 Championship from March 6-7. The matches will be available to stream on ESPN+ and the championship matches will be live on ESPN2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.