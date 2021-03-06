OU wrestling: Sooners 'excited to see what happens this weekend,' looking to make Big 12 Championship push

No. 19 Oklahoma (5-5, 2-4 Big 12) heads to Tulsa for the 2021 Big 12 Championship on Saturday and Sunday, and the annual tournament will look a bit different this year due to COVID-19.
Upon arrival in Tulsa, all players will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test in order to compete. The stands will look a lot different as well. Fans that purchased tickets will be in pod seating, which increases distancing and minimizes interactions with other fans. Fans could purchase tickets in groupings of two, three, four, five, six or eight seats.
“With the testing it’s a lot different,” OU head coach Lou Rosselli said ahead of the tournament. “But the training and everything else seems to be the same.”
The Sooners will have been tested a total of four times in preparation for the tournament before competition starts on Saturday.
“The testing doesn’t really bother me,” redshirt junior 197 pounder Jake Woodley said. “We get tested a few times a week anyways. The wrestling is the same as it was last year with the timing, weigh-ins and the different sessions so it shouldn’t be too different.”
OU brings eight seeded wrestlers to Tulsa including redshirt junior Dom Demas at No. 2 at 141 pounds right behind his rival, Iowa State’s Ian Parker. Demas and Parker faced each other a year ago in the championship round with Parker coming out on top in sudden victory. A potential rematch in the championship round could be imminent.
Other Sooners seeded in their weight class’s top five include redshirt senior Justin Thomas at No. 2 at 157 pounds, junior Mitch Moore at No. 3 at 149 pounds, redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman at No. 4 at 285 pounds and Woodley at No. 5 at 197 pounds.
Meanwhile, sophomore Darrien Roberts is ranked at No. 7 at 184 pounds and 125 pounder redshirt senior Mason Naifeh and redshirt junior Anthony Mantanona both came in at No. 8 in their respective classes, 125 and 174 pounds.
Another potential high-profile rematch for the weekend is Heindselman’s shot at Iowa State’s No. 1 Gannon Gremmel. Heindselman nearly defeated the top-ranked wrestler in his class in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Jan. 24 but fell in the tie-breaker, 5-4.
“Last time he rode me out,” Heindselman said. “I just need to push the pace more and stay on him the whole time.”
Heindselman has become a rising star for the Sooners this season with a 7-3 regular season record after sitting out his first year in Norman. The Piedmont, Oklahoma native has won five bouts in a row and all three of his losses this season came against top-15 wrestlers.
“(Heindselman) is always fun to watch,” head coach Lou Rosselli said. “I think he’s capable of beating any guy in the weight class, and for being seeded No. 4 as a freshman it’ll be interesting to see what he brings to the table.”
The Sooners are looking to make a jump in the conference tournament, after putting together an 83-point performance and finishing in sixth place in 2020. OU point total has risen every year in the tournament since 2018 and the Sooners will look to continue that in 2021.
The championship schedule is divided into four sessions, with the first two being held on Saturday and the next two on Sunday. The first session begins at 11 a.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
“I’m excited to see what happens this weekend,” Rosselli said. “This tournament is run really well and I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.