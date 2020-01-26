OU wrestling: Sooners end road trip with 23-16 loss to South Dakota State

The Sooners (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) finished their northern road trip with a 23-16 loss to South Dakota State (7-4, 4-1 Big 12) in Brookings, South Dakota, on Sunday afternoon.
The dual began at 157 pounds, where OU's No. 19 ranked redshirt junior Justin Thomas rebounded from a Friday-night loss with a major decision win over South Dakota State junior Colten Carlson, giving his team a 4-0 lead.
The Jackrabbits would proceed to gain the upper hand on freshman Tanner Cook's defeat of redshirt freshman Jose Lao Cooper, claiming a 6-4 advantage entering the 147.
Oklahoma would end up back on top after the next bout thanks to No. 10 ranked redshirt sophomore Anthony Mantanona's pin of Jackrabbits freshman Cade King, which gave the Sooners a 10-6 lead.
South Dakota State would tie things at 10 apiece after No. 16 ranked senior Zach Carlson's major decision win over OU freshman Darrien Roberts in the 184.
The Sooners would falter again before intermission, as No. 14 ranked redshirt sophomore Jake Woodley suffered an unexpected loss to SDSU's No. 19 ranked redshirt freshman Tanner Sloan, giving South Dakota state a 13-10 lead at the break.
OU's struggles would continue in the heavyweight bout, as redshirt freshman Josiah Jones was handed a tough overtime loss by the Jackrabbits' Blake Wolters, as South Dakota State's lead grew to 16-10.
The Jackrabbits would extend their lead to 20-10 after OU redshirt senior Christian Moody fell by major decision to No. 25 ranked junior Danny Vega.
Oklahoma would show signs of life at 133 pounds, as No. 17 ranked sophomore Anthony Madrigal defeated South Dakota State redshirt freshman Zach Price, 6-0, cutting his team's deficit to six.
The Sooners would take the next bout too, as No. 7 ranked redshirt sophomore Dom Demas topped redshirt freshman Clay Carlson 8-2. OU would trail by just four entering the final bout.
Despite being within striking distance, Oklahoma was unable to capitalize on its position in the final battle, as No. 23 ranked redshirt freshman Jacob Butler was defeated by the Jackrabbits' No. 10 Henry Pohlmeyer, 4-2.
OU will look to rebound from back to back losses as the squad returns home to face No. 20 UNI at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 1 at McCasland Field House in a dual that will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
