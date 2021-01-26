You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Sooners drop to No. 22 in latest NWCA Coaches Poll

Anthony Madrigal

Then-sophomore Tony Madrigal holds his opponent down during the match against Iowa State on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma dropped four spots to No. 22 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association’s coaches poll Tuesday after its two losses Sunday against Iowa State and Northern Iowa.

OU received 68 points after Sunday’s losses. The other Big 12 teams included in the rankings are Oklahoma State at No. 5, Iowa State at No. 13, Northern Iowa at No. 16, and Northern Colorado at No. 17.

Oklahoma has seven wrestlers included in the latest individual rankings from FloWrestling. Junior Dom Demas stayed at No. 7 at 141 pounds after dropping a tough one to Iowa State’s No. 5 Ian Parker, 4-3, and earning a dominant win over Northern Iowa’s Drew Bennett, 14-3. Redshirt senior Justin Thomas stayed at No. 11 at 157 pounds after falling to Iowa State’s No. 3 David Carr, 4-0, and getting a win over Northern Iowa’s Derek Holschlag, 7-3.

Redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman made his FloWrestling rankings debut, coming in at No. 24 at 285 pounds despite dropping his last two bouts. The redshirt freshman impressively took Iowa State’s No. 6 Gannon Gremmel to overtime and lost only by a point, 5-4. Heindselman also faced Northern Iowa’s No. 7 Carter Isley and lost to him by a single point, 3-2.

FloWrestlings’s latest rankings also include redshirt junior Jake Woodley at No. 12 at 197 pounds, junior Mitch Moore at No. 13 at 149 pounds, junior Tony Madrigal at No. 19 at 133 pounds, and redshirt junior Anthony Mantanona at No. 22 at 174 pounds.

The Sooners look to bounce back against No. 5 Oklahoma State in Bedlam starting at 1 p.m. CT Feb. 7 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

