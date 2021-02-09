You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Sooners climb to No. 18 in latest NWCA Coaches Poll despite loss to Oklahoma State

Justin Thomas

Then-redshirt junior Justin Thomas during the match against Iowa State Feb. 9.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma (5-4, 2-3 Big 12) came in at No. 18 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association Coaches Poll on Tuesday.

Despite being blown out by then-No. 5 Oklahoma State on Feb. 7, the Sooners moved up a spot from No. 19. OU had five wrestlers ranked in the latest FloWrestling individual rankings, including redshirt junior Dom Demas, who stayed put at No. 7 at 141 pounds following his impressive win over Oklahoma State’s Dusty Hone. With his win, Demas improved to 8-1 on the season.

Junior Mitch Moore dropped one spot to No. 14 at 149 pounds following his close loss to Oklahoma State’s then-No. 4 Boo Lewallen. Other Sooners ranked include redshirt senior Justin Thomas at No. 15 at 157 pounds, redshirt junior Jake Woodley at No. 15 at 197 pounds, and redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman at No. 22 at 285 pounds.

The Sooners head to Fresno, California for a tri-dual against Oregon State and Fresno State on Feb. 21. The tri-dual will be available to stream on FloWrestling with a subscription. 

