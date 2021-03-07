OU wrestling: Sooners claim Big 12 Co-Championship behind Dom Demas's 141 pound title

Redshirt junior Dom Demas spun out of Iowa State’s Ian Parker’s hold, earning an escape to win in the second tie-breaker round of the 141 pound Big 12 final.
After losing to Parker in a sudden victory in the 2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championship final, Demas got his revenge on Sunday. With the win, Demas earned the second Big 12 title of his career after defeating Oklahoma State’s Kaid Brock in just 54 seconds in 2019.
With his Big 12 title win, Demas also punched his ticket to St. Louis for the NCAA championships. The 141 pound redshirt junior drove No. 19 Oklahoma to a Big 12 co-championship with No. 6 Oklahoma State on Sunday. It’s the Sooners’ 24th conference title in program history and their first since 2002. Meanwhile, OU head coach Lou Rosselli was named Big 12 coach of the year after winning the title.
“It’s been a long road,” Rosselli said afterward. “The guys have really worked hard and it’s exciting for them because it’s the start of something new. I’m just proud of the way these guys competed.”
The Sooners scored 124 team points at Tulsa’s Bank of Oklahoma center on the road to their conference title, after scoring just 86 points and finishing sixth in the 2020 tournament. OU also had six wrestlers qualify for the NCAA championships on March 18-20 in St. Louis.
Demas and juniors Tony Madrigal and Mitch Moore all advanced to nationals on day one after making it to the Big 12 final in their respective weight classes. While Demas won his final, Madrigal fell to the No. 1 seed at 133 pounds in Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix, 6-1. Moore fell to the No. 1 seed at 149 pounds in Oklahoma State’s Boo Lewallen, 7-6.
OU qualified three more wrestlers for the NCAA championships on day two in redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman, junior Jake Woodley and redshirt senior Justin Thomas. The national tournament is set to take place in St. Louis from March 18-20.
“I’m excited about this weekend,” Rosselli said. “But Tuesday it’s back to work. We have a short week and then we’re off to the NCAA tournament… we still have some things to do and we’ve got to get ready for the next event.”
The Sooners’ Big 12 title victory comes at the end of a regular season plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic. OU dealt with a number of COVID related issues and wrestlers had to get tested multiple times a week. The Sooners had a tough regular season, finishing 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12. Despite the pandemic and other battles, the Sooners prevailed and finished the season atop their conference.
“Obviously it’s been a challenging year,” Rosselli said. “I knew all along our team was an 8-20 ranked team. We had some challenges along the way but it’s really nice to see our team fight the way they were fighting. It brings a lot of pride back to OU wrestling.
“Getting to the national tournament is the real goal for some of these guys. Obviously winning the Big 12 is a monster but we still have some things left to do.”
