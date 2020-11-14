OU wrestling: Sooners announce death of former team member Ruston Duke

The Oklahoma wrestling program announced the death of former team member Ruston Duke on Saturday evening.
We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of former team member Ruston Duke. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nCGUEVjRcA— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) November 14, 2020
“We are saddened by the tragic passing of Ruston Duke,” said head coach Lou Rosselli in a statement. “We will always remember Ruston’s laugh and the way he made us smile.”
Duke competed in three meets for the Sooners during the 2018-2019 season after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. No additional information about Duke’s death has been announced by the university at this time.
