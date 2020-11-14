You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Sooners announce death of former team member Ruston Duke

  • Updated
Wrestling team

OU's wrestling team emerges through smoke before the match against West Virginia on Jan. 18, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Oklahoma wrestling program announced the death of former team member Ruston Duke on Saturday evening.

“We are saddened by the tragic passing of Ruston Duke,” said head coach Lou Rosselli in a statement. “We will always remember Ruston’s laugh and the way he made us smile.”

Duke competed in three meets for the Sooners during the 2018-2019 season after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. No additional information about Duke’s death has been announced by the university at this time.

