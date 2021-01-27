You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Sooners add road quad-dual with South Dakota State, Little Rock, Stanford

Anthony Mantanona

Redshirt sophomore Anthony Mantanona during the match against Iowa State Feb. 9.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

No. 22 Oklahoma (2-3, 1-2 Big 12) announced Wednesday that it will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas for a quad-dual against South Dakota State, Little Rock, and No. 21 Stanford on Jan. 31.

The announcement comes after the Sooners dropped a pair of duals to Iowa State and Northern Iowa on Jan. 24. It’s a huge opportunity for OU to bounce back and get some quality wins before No. 5 Oklahoma State comes to Norman on Feb. 7.

The Sooners will start their day at 10 a.m. CT with some Big 12 action as they take on South Dakota State. OU will then match up against Little Rock at 12 p.m. CT, followed by a ranked matchup with No. 21 Stanford at 2 p.m. CT.

Fans are allowed in attendance for Sunday’s dual, and can purchase tickets online at Little Rock’s website. The only matchup that will be broadcast will be OU’s dual against Little Rock, and a streaming pass can be purchased on Little Rock’s website as well.

