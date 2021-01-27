OU wrestling: Sooners add road quad-dual with South Dakota State, Little Rock, Stanford

No. 22 Oklahoma (2-3, 1-2 Big 12) announced Wednesday that it will travel to Little Rock, Arkansas for a quad-dual against South Dakota State, Little Rock, and No. 21 Stanford on Jan. 31.
𝙎𝘾𝙃𝙀𝘿𝙐𝙇𝙀 𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀The #Sooners will head to Little Rock this Sunday for a quad-dual with the Little Rock Trojans, No. 21 Stanford and South Dakota State. See you there, Sooner Nation! 📰 | https://t.co/TeZLwvRlFl🎟️ | https://t.co/MiEr5w49FJ pic.twitter.com/UMM6t8KaiT— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) January 27, 2021
The announcement comes after the Sooners dropped a pair of duals to Iowa State and Northern Iowa on Jan. 24. It’s a huge opportunity for OU to bounce back and get some quality wins before No. 5 Oklahoma State comes to Norman on Feb. 7.
The Sooners will start their day at 10 a.m. CT with some Big 12 action as they take on South Dakota State. OU will then match up against Little Rock at 12 p.m. CT, followed by a ranked matchup with No. 21 Stanford at 2 p.m. CT.
Fans are allowed in attendance for Sunday’s dual, and can purchase tickets online at Little Rock’s website. The only matchup that will be broadcast will be OU’s dual against Little Rock, and a streaming pass can be purchased on Little Rock’s website as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.