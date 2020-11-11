You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Sooners add pair of 2021 prospects on National Signing Day

  • Updated
Lou Rosselli

OU head coach Lou Rosselli during the match against Iowa State Feb. 9.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooners announced two signees in the class of 2021 on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Future OU duo Tate Picklo and Alejandro Herrera-Rondon will join the Sooners’ roster in the fall of 2021 after finishing their high school careers in the spring.

Tate Picklo

Picklo is the top prospect in the nation at 195 pounds, and will move just down the road to Norman from Mustang, Oklahoma. He won two 6A state championships with the Broncos, and earned a 3-1 decision victory in one of the country’s top invitational tournaments. Additionally, Picklo has garnered two Fargo All-American awards so far in high school.

Alejandro Herrera-Rondon

Herrera-Rondon will come to Norman from Seneca Valley High School, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The midwestern star also has two state championships so far in high school, like his future teammate Picklo, and has racked up a 136-14 record in high school. He won both of his state championships at 132 pounds, and is projected to wrestle at 149 for Oklahoma.

