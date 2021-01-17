OU wrestling: No. 19 Sooners dominate West Virginia, Bucknell to earn initial wins of 2021 season

No. 19 Oklahoma (2-1, 1-0 Big 12) earned two big wins on Sunday as it dominated Bucknell (0-2, 0-0 EIWA), 29-9, and West Virginia (3-2, 0-1 Big 12), 21-9, in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The Sooners had strong showings from some of their ranked contenders in both matches. Redshirt junior No. 6 Dom Demas, junior No. 13 Mitch Moore, redshirt senior No. 13 Justin Thomas and redshirt junior No. 9 Anthony Mantonona all finished the day 2-0.
“Those guys did a nice job,” OU head coach Lou Rosselli said. “We will need to work to keep our focus for the full match, but they did a good job winning. Now I want to see them take the next step and separate themselves by getting more bonus points.”
Moore’s wins were especially impressive, as he pinned Bucknell’s Logan Sanom in 25 seconds and earned a tough 4-2 decision over West Virginia’s Brayden Roberts.
“It was nice to see Mitch get a pin today,” Rosselli said. “He is so committed to what he is doing, and so today was good for him. I’m excited to watch him continue to improve.”
Another bright spot for the Sooners on Sunday came when redshirt senior Mason Naifeh upset the Mountaineers’ No. 17 Killian Cardinale at 125 pounds.
Despite those wins, OU had some tough losses as well.
Redshirt freshman Jake Stiles dropped a pair of matches to Bucknell’s No. 9 Zach Hartman and West Virginia’s No. 24 Peyton Hall. Junior No. 11 Tony Madrigal couldn’t find his groove early on, falling to Bucknell’s Darren Miller. Despite his rough start, Madrigal eventually got into the win column with a 4-1 decision win over West Virginia’s Joey Thomas.
Redshirt junior No. 13 Jake Woodley had a commanding win over Bucknell’s Mason McCready, 16-5, to start the day, but then fell to West Virginia’s No. 1 Noah Adams, 3-2.
“(Woodley) did a great job on bottom against Adams,” Rosselli said. “He outworked him the whole match, but gave up his legs in that last period. If he can finish his leg attacks, and get better at his leg defense, it will turn that match around.”
Overall, Rosselli was pleased with his team’s effort and is excited to see what’s in store.
“Winning is habitual,” Rosselli said. “The more that we do it, the more it will happen.”
Next, Oklahoma takes on Iowa State and Northern Iowa in a tri-dual at 3 p.m. CT on Jan. 24 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
