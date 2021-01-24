OU wrestling: No. 18 Sooners pinned by No. 13 Iowa State, No. 19 Northern Iowa in rough road tri-dual

No. 18 Oklahoma came into Sunday’s tri-dual looking to build on its 2-1 start to the season but left with two losses and two weeks to get ready for No. 5 Oklahoma State.
There were a handful of big time matchups in Cedar Falls, Iowa Sunday, including a rematch of the 2020 Big 12 141-pound final during OU’s dual against No. 13 Iowa State. Redshirt junior Dom Demas fell to No. 5 Ian Parker, 5-3, bringing their head-to-head record to 3-3. Demas’ loss was his first of 2021 and his first since that Big 12 final bout.
“(Demas) probably spent too much time cutting weight today and just didn’t have the energy to beat a guy like (Parker),” OU head coach Lou Rosselli said. “He gave up his legs at the end there and couldn’t get out from under, and it cost him.”
Despite Demas’ loss, the Sooners managed to stay in the dual until the final seconds. Junior Mitch Moore continued to look impressive as he pinned Cam Robinson in 60 seconds in the 149 bout.
Iowa State's No. 6 Gannon Gremmel secured the Cyclones' victory when he took on redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman in the heavyweight match. Heindselman managed to take the bout to overtime, but ultimately fell 5-4. The Sooners fell, 18-16, to the Cyclones.
In the second dual of the day against No. 19 Northern Iowa, the Sooners struggled to get anything going, picking up only four wins.
Demas bounced back by earning a major decision, 14-3, over Drew Bennett. Meanwhile, Moore collected his fifth win of the season by holding off Tristan Lara and winning, 3-1. OU took the lead, 10-7, after redshirt senior Justin Thomas got a win over Derek Holschlag and improved to 4-1 on the season.
“Justin is so experienced that he doesn’t get set back by a loss,” Rosselli said about his senior wrestler. “He is one of our leaders and his win today was big at the time.”
The lead wouldn’t stick, however, as OU would drop four of its last five bouts to lose the dual, 23-13. Redshirt junior Anthony Mantanona dropped two bouts Sunday, bringing his season total to 2-3. Mantanona lost to Iowa State’s No. 21 Julien Broderson, 4-3, and was pinned by Northern Iowa’s Lance Runyon.
Redshirt junior Jake Woodley was the lone OU winner in the second half against UNI. He went 2-0 Sunday, earning wins against Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida, 12-0, and Northern Iowa’s Tyrell Gordon, 4-0.
“I thought (Woodley) looked the best today that he has all year,” Rosselli said. “He is right up there where he needs to be and if he keeps working he will be in good shape.”
Oklahoma will take on Oklahoma State for Bedlam in its next outing at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 7 in Norman.
This story was updated at 7:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, to correct the spelling of Josh Heindselman's and Yonger Bastida's last names.
