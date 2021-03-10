You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: NCAA reveals championship seeds, Dom Demas ranked highest among 7 qualifying Sooners

Dom Demas

Then-redshirt sophomore Dom Demas during the match against Iowa State Feb. 9.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The NCAA announced seeds for its wrestling championships on Wednesday during its selection show.

OU had seven wrestlers qualify for nationals following its team co-Big 12 championship win. Redshirt junior Dom Demas is the highest-seeded wrestler for the Sooners, coming in at No. 5 at 141 pounds. Demas is coming off the second Big 12 title of his career.

Junior Tony Madrigal is seeded No. 11 at 133 pounds, while junior Mitch Moore is seeded at No. 13 at 149 pounds. Both wrestlers were the Big 12 runner-up in their respective weight classes.

Additionally, redshirt senior Justin Thomas is seeded No. 10 at 157 pounds, while redshirt junior Anthony Mantanona is seeded No. 23 at 174 pounds after earning an at-large bid on Tuesday. Redshirt junior Jake Woodley is seeded No. 26 at 197 pounds and redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman is seeded No. 19 at 285 pounds.

The NCAA Championships will take place on March 18-20 in St. Louis, Missouri. 

