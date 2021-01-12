OU wrestling: Justin Thomas named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

Redshirt senior Justin Thomas was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday after earning a Top-10 upset win against No. 10 Jacori Teemer on Friday.
Starting the year off right 💪@justin_thomass is your Big 12 Wrestler of the Week! 📰 | https://t.co/2yipN3Wknq pic.twitter.com/FR7fEHebSC— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) January 12, 2021
Thomas recorded two takedowns and an impressive escape to beat Teemer, 6-2, at 157 pounds via decision. The redshirt senior earns his first career award and the first Big 12 award of the year.
Despite Thomas’s performance, Oklahoma dropped six bouts on its way to a 20-12 loss to Arizona State. Redshirt junior Dom Demas, junior transfer Mitch Moore and sophomore Darrien Roberts also had big wins for the Sooners.
OU is back in action with its next matchup against Bucknell and West Virginia on Sunday, Jan. 17 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.