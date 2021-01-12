You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Justin Thomas named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

Justin Thomas

Then-redshirt junior Justin Thomas during the match against Iowa State Feb. 9.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Redshirt senior Justin Thomas was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday after earning a Top-10 upset win against No. 10 Jacori Teemer on Friday.

Thomas recorded two takedowns and an impressive escape to beat Teemer, 6-2, at 157 pounds via decision. The redshirt senior earns his first career award and the first Big 12 award of the year.

Despite Thomas’s performance, Oklahoma dropped six bouts on its way to a 20-12 loss to Arizona State. Redshirt junior Dom Demas, junior transfer Mitch Moore and sophomore Darrien Roberts also had big wins for the Sooners.

OU is back in action with its next matchup against Bucknell and West Virginia on Sunday, Jan. 17 in Morgantown, West Virginia. 

