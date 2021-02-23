OU wrestling: Justin Thomas named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week for 2nd time in 2021 season

Redshirt senior Justin Thomas was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after earning his second-straight win over Oklahoma State’s No. 15 Wyatt Sheets on Sunday.
Picked up a huge 𝗪 in the Bedlam dual ✔️@OU_Wrestling’s Justin Thomas is the #Big12WR of the Week. Details ➡️ https://t.co/Fha9sA5C0s pic.twitter.com/hHw7G9hYDz— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 23, 2021
No. 10 Thomas recorded a takedown of Sheets in the final seconds of the 157 pound Bedlam bout to secure a 13-5 win via major decision. With Sunday’s win, Thomas improved to 8-2 on the season with one major decision and one technical fall.
Thomas and the Sooners now look to the Big 12 Championship which will take place from March 6-7 at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa. The event will be available to stream on ESPN+ and the championship matches on Sunday will be live on ESPN2.
