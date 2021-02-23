You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU wrestling: Justin Thomas named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week for 2nd time in 2021 season

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Justin Thomas

Then-redshirt junior Justin Thomas during the match against West Virginia on Jan. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt senior Justin Thomas was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after earning his second-straight win over Oklahoma State’s No. 15 Wyatt Sheets on Sunday.

No. 10 Thomas recorded a takedown of Sheets in the final seconds of the 157 pound Bedlam bout to secure a 13-5 win via major decision. With Sunday’s win, Thomas improved to 8-2 on the season with one major decision and one technical fall.

Thomas and the Sooners now look to the Big 12 Championship which will take place from March 6-7 at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa. The event will be available to stream on ESPN+ and the championship matches on Sunday will be live on ESPN2. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments