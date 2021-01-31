OU wrestling: Josh Heindselman, Troy Mantanona fuel Sooners' wins over Little Rock, SDSU, Stanford

Redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman won his third bout of the day over No. 9 Nathan Traxler, 10-5, to give No. 22 Oklahoma a 21-12 victory over No. 21 Stanford on Sunday.
In his third bout of the day, Heindselman earned the decision for his fifth win of the season. He also had wins against South Dakota State’s Blake Wolters, 4-1, and against Little Rock’s Gabe Beyer, 5-2.
The redshirt freshman from Piedmont, Oklahoma seems to have found his groove of late. He’s won five out of his last seven bouts and is ranked No. 24 at 285 pounds by FloWrestling. Heindselman has emerged since his U23 win during the offseason and he helped the Sooners improve to 5-3 with three big wins Sunday.
We’re not surprised at all by Josh Heindselman. He’s built for this‼️The first top-10 win of his career ended like this ⬇️🔊 🆙 pic.twitter.com/fmSsKuNL5X— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) January 31, 2021
“Josh is a tough guy,” OU head coach Lou Rosselli said. “He worked really hard, he did a fantastic job with grit, the fight is there, and win or lose I know he’s going to give everything he can give out there for the Sooners.”
In addition to Stanford (4-2, 3-0 Pac-12), the Sooners also defeated South Dakota State (4-4, 1-3 Big 12), 21-13, and Little Rock (2-9, 1-4 Pac-12), 34-6, to go 3-0 on the day. OU is now 2-2 in conference play, which puts it in a good spot as it prepares for No. 5 Oklahoma State.
Redshirt sophomore Troy Mantanona made his OU debut Sunday in stunning fashion, as he picked up two big wins for the Sooners at 165 pounds. Mantanona defeated Little Rock’s Alex Hernandez, 6-5, for his first win as a Sooner, and then pinned Stanford’s Tyler Eichens in the first period.
“If they gave a game ball to somebody, I would’ve given it to him,” Rosselli said. “Him getting a pin gave us some momentum and got us back on track. He did a nice job and worked really hard.”
Redshirt junior No. 7 Dom Demas at 141 pounds and sophomore Darrien Roberts at 184 pounds also finished the day undefeated. Demas beat SDSU’s No. 22 Clay Carlson, ULR’s Jaylen Carson, and Stanford’s Luciano Arroyo. Roberts earned wins against SDSU’s Jacob Schoon, ULR’s Tanner Mendoza, and Stanford’s Nick Addison, which gave OU a lead it would hold on to for the rest of the dual.
Junior No. 13 Mitch Moore at 149 pounds picked up two wins Sunday against SDSU’s Hunter Marko, 2-0, and ULR’s Joseph Bianchi, 5-0, before he suffered his first loss of the season against Stanford’s No. 14 Jaden Abas. Moore is now 7-1 on the year after falling to Abas, 5-2.
Redshirt senior No. 11 Justin Thomas at 157 pounds also finished 2-1 Sunday. He earned a ranked win over SDSU’s No. 18 Cade DeVos, 4-0, and a 16-0 tech fall over ULR’s Noah Aziere before falling to Stanford’s Requir Van der Merwe, 5-4.
The Sooners will look to build on Sunday’s victories as they face off against Oklahoma State next for Bedlam at 1 p.m. CT on Feb. 7 in Norman.
“It was a good day,” Rosselli said. “Three good wins for us. We’ve just got to do the little things right, keep working hard, and keep getting better.”
