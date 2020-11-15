OU wrestling: Jake Woodley, Josh Heindselman win titles at U23 and UWW Junior Nationals

Sooners Jake Woodley and Josh Heindselman were crowned national champions on Sunday at the Under 23 and United World Wrestling Junior Nationals in Omaha, Nebraska.
The redshirt junior Woodley won the 92kg title while the redshirt freshman Heindselman won the 125kg title.
🏆U23 92 KG FINAL🏆𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗣𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗.@woodley_teamEGO beats Warner 6-4 to win the 92 kg crown! With the win he has earned a spot at the 2021 United States World Team trials! #Sooners | #ChampU pic.twitter.com/0NZsSrU62H— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) November 15, 2020
🏆JUNIOR 125 KG FINAL🏆The 125 kg champ is a Sooner!Josh Heindselman beats Hunter Catka 15-6 to win the 125 kg Junior National title and clinch a berth at U.S. World Team trials!#Sooners | #ChampU pic.twitter.com/M4GDy3qm7r— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) November 15, 2020
Woodley had a record of 20-9 during the 2019-2020 season while Heindselman has been waiting in the wings to compete after sitting out his first year at OU.
Those victories earn both Sooners a spot in the U.S. World Team trials in 2021. Redshirt junior Dom Demas, redshirt junior Jake Boyd and redshirt freshman Cam Picklo placed at the event as well.
The Sooners’ schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 regular season has yet to be announced.
