OU wrestling: Jake Woodley, Josh Heindselman win titles at U23 and UWW Junior Nationals

Jake Woodley

Redshirt sophomore Jake Woodley during the match against West Virginia on Jan. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sooners Jake Woodley and Josh Heindselman were crowned national champions on Sunday at the Under 23 and United World Wrestling Junior Nationals in Omaha, Nebraska.

The redshirt junior Woodley won the 92kg title while the redshirt freshman Heindselman won the 125kg title.

Woodley had a record of 20-9 during the 2019-2020 season while Heindselman has been waiting in the wings to compete after sitting out his first year at OU.

Those victories earn both Sooners a spot in the U.S. World Team trials in 2021. Redshirt junior Dom Demas, redshirt junior Jake Boyd and redshirt freshman Cam Picklo placed at the event as well.

The Sooners’ schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 regular season has yet to be announced.

