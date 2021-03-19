You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Jake Woodley earns All-American honors, falls in semifinals; Sooners in 22nd place after day 2 at nationals

Jake Woodley

Then-redshirt sophomore Jake Woodley during the match against Iowa State Feb. 9.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

No. 19 Oklahoma (5-5, 2-4 Big 12) is in 22nd place after day two of the NCAA Championships on Friday at Enterprise Arena in St. Louis.

Redshirt junior No. 26 at 197 pounds Jake Woodley advanced to the semifinals after defeating Penn State’s No. 15 Michael Beard in the quarterfinals. With the win, Woodley became OU’s 27th All-American in history and became the lowest-seeded wrestler to ever make an NCAA semifinal.

However, his historic run came to an end Friday night as he was defeated by Pittsburgh’s No. 6 Nino Bonaccorsi, 4-1, in sudden victory. Woodley will wrestle in the consolation semifinals on Saturday.

Juniors No. 5 at 141 pounds Dom Demas and No. 13 at 149 pounds Mitch Moore were both eliminated in the blood rounds. Demas lost to North Carolina’s No. 10 Zach Sherman and Moore lost to Northwestern’s No. 25 Yahya Thomas. Redshirt freshman No. 19 heavyweight Josh Heindselman was eliminated by Wyoming’s No. 13 Brian Andrews.

Woodley wrestles in the consolation semifinals in Session 6 beginning at 10 a.m. CT Saturday on ESPN 2. 

