OU wrestling: Jake Woodley earns All-American honors, falls in semifinals; Sooners in 22nd place after day 2 at nationals

No. 19 Oklahoma (5-5, 2-4 Big 12) is in 22nd place after day two of the NCAA Championships on Friday at Enterprise Arena in St. Louis.
All-American at last. #Sooners | @woodley_teamEGO pic.twitter.com/tsTc1vzYFZ— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 19, 2021
Redshirt junior No. 26 at 197 pounds Jake Woodley advanced to the semifinals after defeating Penn State’s No. 15 Michael Beard in the quarterfinals. With the win, Woodley became OU’s 27th All-American in history and became the lowest-seeded wrestler to ever make an NCAA semifinal.
However, his historic run came to an end Friday night as he was defeated by Pittsburgh’s No. 6 Nino Bonaccorsi, 4-1, in sudden victory. Woodley will wrestle in the consolation semifinals on Saturday.
Juniors No. 5 at 141 pounds Dom Demas and No. 13 at 149 pounds Mitch Moore were both eliminated in the blood rounds. Demas lost to North Carolina’s No. 10 Zach Sherman and Moore lost to Northwestern’s No. 25 Yahya Thomas. Redshirt freshman No. 19 heavyweight Josh Heindselman was eliminated by Wyoming’s No. 13 Brian Andrews.
Woodley wrestles in the consolation semifinals in Session 6 beginning at 10 a.m. CT Saturday on ESPN 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.