OU wrestling: Jacob Butler saves Sooners in 22-18 win over West Virginia

As OU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) found out in its 22-18 home dual win over West Virginia (3-8, 0-3 Big 12) on Sunday afternoon, not every bout goes according to plan.
On a day where OU's usual stalwarts struggled mightily, several exceptional performances from unexpected heroes saved the Sooners.
Oklahoma started well on the afternoon, as redshirt senior Christian Moody bested the Mountaineers' Joey Thomas, 8-4 at the 125, while sophomore Anthony Madrigal defeated West Virginia's Lucas Seibert, 20-4 in the 133, via a 5-point technical fall.
The Sooners held a 8-0 lead and everything was going smoothly until the unexpected happened.
In a startling upset in the 141, West Virginia's Caleb Rea pinned No. 6 ranked redshirt sophomore Dom Demas. West Virginia trailed just 8-6 after the bout, as OU's lead evaporated.
With their highest ranked wrestler defeated and their margin for error gone, Oklahoma appeared to be in quite the predicament as a redshirt freshman with a 2-2 record on the season prepared to compete in the 149.
Welcome to the mat Jacob Butler.
The No. 24 ranked underclassman set McCasland Field House ablaze with life as he dominated West Virginia's Liam Lusher at 149 via more than five minutes of riding time on the way to a 10-0 victory by major decision.
Butler's winning effort was the perfect response to OU's greatest pitfall on the afternoon, giving the Sooners a 12-6 lead and a major confidence boost.
Oklahoma's Justin Thomas would go on to top West Virginia's Alex Hornfeck, 7-5 at 157, giving OU a 15-6 lead at the break.
The Sooners would falter a second time in the 165, as the Mountaineers' Nick Kiussus pinned OU freshman Sam Dover, cutting West Virginia's deficit to three.
Faced with a potential breaking point once again, OU refused throw in the towel.
Oklahoma would go on to win back to back bouts, as redshirt sophomore Anthony Mantanona defeated WVU's Scott Joll, 8-0 at 174, while freshman Darrien Roberts dropped the Mountaineers' Jackson Moomau, 7-3 in the 184.
When it was all said and done, OU had a commanding lead of 22-12 entering the last two bouts.
The Sooners would drop the final bouts of the afternoon, as No. 13 ranked Jake Woodley fell to WVU's No. 2 ranked Noah Adams at 197, and redshirt freshman Josiah Jones was defeated by West Virginia's Brandon Ngati in the 285.
But OU's final two scrums meant little to the overall outcome. The damage had been done beforehand, and not by the usual crew.
On a day where the sturdy Demas was uprooted unexpectedly, and the burly Woodley lost to an opponent he had beaten twice before in his career, it was their teammates who paved the way to victory.
While Mantanona and Roberts both delivered huge victories for Oklahoma, there was perhaps no greater performance than that of Butler, whose all-out effort reignited the Sooners following a tough break.
"(He's) learning how to build a lead, learning how to major a guy, and the team needed him to do that," head Coach Lou Rosselli said. "He's done a nice job, and I think he's a top 10 kid (in his weight class) personally, if he wrestles to his ability."
The phenomenal effort might also provided more poise for Butler, who will be looking to build on his strong outing in the future.
"I think that being able to ride him for five minutes and being able to get to my takedowns and finishing every takedown shot really helped my confidence build, and I'm ready to see how I can improve even more in the future," Butler said.
With a potential crisis averted, another conference win under their belts and rising stars coming to the forefront, the Sooners look prepared to make some noise in what remains of the 2020 season.
OU will take to the road once again for a dual at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at North Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota,
