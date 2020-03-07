OU wrestling: Dom Demas, Anthony Mantanona head to Big 12 finals, Sooners at 6th in conference

Oklahoma made some noise on the first day of the 2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championships at Tulsa's Bank of Oklahoma Center on Saturday, with two wrestlers qualifying for Big 12 title bouts.
Redshirt sophomores Dom Demas and Anthony Mantanona qualified for their weight classes' championship on Sunday, and the team resides in sixth place in the overall rankings after day one.
Additionally, Demas, Mantanona, sophomore Anthony Madrigal and redshirt sophomore Jake Woodley qualified for the NCAA championships on March 19-21 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Demas, the reigning Big 12 141-pound champion, started his bid for another title with a 9-7 win over Northern Colorado's Chris Sandoval and a 10-5 victory over Air Force's Lenny Peterson.
The win is Dom's 24th of the year! Here is the winning takedown⤵️ pic.twitter.com/r6CBQYfEfc— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 7, 2020
Demas punched his ticket to the 141-pound championship with a takedown at the buzzer against Oklahoma State's Dusty Hone.
YOU LOVE TO SEE IT!Dom will face Iowa State's Ian Parker in the final tomorrow night. #Sooners | #Big12WR pic.twitter.com/K9blHuZGrf— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 7, 2020
Mantanona, the No. 2 seed at 174, had a 10-7 victory over South Dakota State's Cade King, a 7-1 win over Fresno State's Jackson Hemauer and a 6-5 win over Iowa State's Sam Colbray to earn his way to the finals.
Oklahoma's sixth place standing at the end of day comes via 65.5 points. Six Sooners survived the first day of competition. Session three begins at 11 a.m. Sunday with the consolation semifinals, followed by the 3rd, 5th and 7th place matches.
The tournament finals will then begin at 6 p.m. All remaining rounds will be live streamed on ESPN+.
