OU wrestling: Christian Moody goes out on top in Sooners' 25-5 win over Fresno State

One by one, the fans inside McCasland Field House on Sunday afternoon began to rise as Oklahoma redshirt senior Christian Moody slammed Fresno State's Jeremy Trinh to the mat for a two-point takedown.
By the time the buzzer sounded mere seconds later, all OU fans were on their feet cheering.
Wrestling in his final regular season meet as a Sooner, Moody, the only senior in OU's lineup, had just earned a 6-1 win, ending his time at McCasland on top as part of Oklahoma's (5-7, 3-6 Big 12) 25-5 victory over Fresno State (9-10, 4-4 Big 12).
"I got a little emotional today, I'm not gonna lie," Moody said. "It was big walking away with a win tonight."
Prior to the contest, OU had honored graduating wrestlers Moody, Clay Vincent and Eli Boulton before getting out to a good start thanks to No. 22 ranked redshirt junior Justin Thomas's 3-0 win over the Bulldogs' Jacob Wright at 157.
Oklahoma faltered slightly at 165 pounds as redshirt freshman Elijah Joseph fell to Fresno State's Adam Kemp, but No. 10 ranked redshirt sophomore Anthony Mantanona gave his team a boost at 174, topping Jackson Hemauer, 7-4.
OU continued to roll at 184, as freshman Darrien Roberts notched a big 5-3 win over Fresno State redshirt freshman Hunter Cruz.
Oklahoma's edge was sustained at 197 by the strongest outing of the day, as redshirt sophomore Jake Woodley dominated Bulldogs freshman Isaiah Saenz for a 20-7 major decision victory.
Overall, the Sooners held a commanding 13-3 lead at halftime before redshirt freshman Josiah Jones was felled by Fresno State senior Josh Hokit coming out of the break.
Then it was Moody's time to shine. OU's 125-pound stalwart rode his opponent for more than a minute and a half in the bout, eventually securing an important takedown at the end to seal the deal.
The squad's longest tenured member had wrestled with great vigor, making the most of his last day inside his home of five years.
"I like when he's passionate," OU head coach Lou Roselli said. "When he's passionate, it gives him his best chance to be successful."
Moody's win was the propelling force behind a string of victories that helped the Sooners finish the contest with authority.
Following the upperclassman's lead, No. 15 ranked sophomore Anthony Madrigal topped Fresno State redshirt freshman Lawrence Saenz with a two point takedown in sudden victory.
After the Bulldogs received a point deduction for unsportsmanlike conduct, No. 7 ranked redshirt sophomore Dom Demas continued OU's rampage at 141 with a 3-1 win over No. 23 D.J. Loren.
In the final bout, redshirt freshman Jacob Butler capped Oklahoma's win with a solid 4-2 defeat of redshirt junior Greg Gaxiola, as the Sooners finished senior day on a high note.
Ultimately, Moody had set the tone for the rest of the second half with his performance, and his teammates had responded to his effort.
"Moody's a good leader," Woodley said after the contest. "He tells us what to do, and he leads by example. He's a three-time national qualifier, so he's a good leader for us."
While his days in his home gym are now over, Moody's time as a Sooner has not yet come to a close. Roselli said there's still a lot of time left for Moody to make an even greater impact.
"I think the best is yet to come for him still," Roselli said. "We've got the Big 12s and the nationals, and when he's wrestling hard and with passion, he's fun to watch."
With the regular season complete, Oklahoma waits to see if Moody, among others, will compete in its next contest, the Big 12 Championship on March 7 and 8 at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa.
