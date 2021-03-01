You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Big 12 releases pre-seeds for 2021 conference championship

Demas

Then-redshirt freshman Dom Demas wrestles his opponent in the match against Lehigh Feb. 2.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The Big 12 Conference announced Monday its pre-seeds for the 2021 Big 12 Championship which included eight Sooners.

The pre-seeds were selected by an independent five-person panel for the first time in conference history. Big 12 coaches will choose the final seeds on Friday, March 5 before competition starts on Saturday, March 6 in Tulsa.

Redshirt junior Dom Demas and redshirt senior Justin Thomas both came in at No. 2 in their respective weight classes, 141 and 157 pounds. Demas and Thomas were both bright spots for OU this season, combining for a 17-3 record. Demas’ rival in Iowa State’s Ian Parker came in at No. 1 in the 141 pre-seeds. In 2020, Parker defeated Demas, 4-2, in sudden victory to win the Big 12 title.

Other Sooners represented in the pre-seeds include junior Mitch Moore at No. 3 at 149 pounds, redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman at No. 4 at 285 pounds, redshirt junior Jake Woodley at No. 5 at 197 pounds, sophomore Darrien Roberts at No. 7 at 184 pounds. And redshirt senior Mason Naifeh and redshirt junior Anthony Mantanona came in at No. 8 in their respective classes, 125 and 174 pounds.

The Big 12 Wrestling Championship will take place on March 6-7 at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, and will stream on ESPN+ with the championship rounds airing on ESPN2.

