OU wrestling: Big 12 releases pre-seeds for 2021 conference championship

The Big 12 Conference announced Monday its pre-seeds for the 2021 Big 12 Championship which included eight Sooners.
8️⃣ pre-seeds for #Big12WR! See you on Saturday 💪📰 https://t.co/dh9KZNblY4#Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/ArFSpO5Emd— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 1, 2021
The pre-seeds were selected by an independent five-person panel for the first time in conference history. Big 12 coaches will choose the final seeds on Friday, March 5 before competition starts on Saturday, March 6 in Tulsa.
Redshirt junior Dom Demas and redshirt senior Justin Thomas both came in at No. 2 in their respective weight classes, 141 and 157 pounds. Demas and Thomas were both bright spots for OU this season, combining for a 17-3 record. Demas’ rival in Iowa State’s Ian Parker came in at No. 1 in the 141 pre-seeds. In 2020, Parker defeated Demas, 4-2, in sudden victory to win the Big 12 title.
Other Sooners represented in the pre-seeds include junior Mitch Moore at No. 3 at 149 pounds, redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman at No. 4 at 285 pounds, redshirt junior Jake Woodley at No. 5 at 197 pounds, sophomore Darrien Roberts at No. 7 at 184 pounds. And redshirt senior Mason Naifeh and redshirt junior Anthony Mantanona came in at No. 8 in their respective classes, 125 and 174 pounds.
The Big 12 Wrestling Championship will take place on March 6-7 at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, and will stream on ESPN+ with the championship rounds airing on ESPN2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.