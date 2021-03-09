OU wrestling: Anthony Mantanona earns at-large bid to NCAA Championships

Redshirt junior Anthony Mantanona received an at-large selection at 174 pounds to compete at the NCAA Championships, the association announced Tuesday.
Hey @mantanona98, you busy next week? You're officially into the @ncaawrestling field! See you in St. Louis! #Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/eM9aVsX138— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 9, 2021
The at-large bid comes after Mantanona failed to automatically qualify for nationals at the Big 12 Championship. Despite not automatically qualifying for nationals, Mantanona finished the tournament off strong, earning a major-decision vs. Air Force’s Cody Surratt in the fifth place match.
Mantanona will compete for the first time in his career at the NCAA Championships after qualifying for the canceled event in 2020. He recorded a 5-5 overall record this season for the Sooners including a win via tech-fall.
Mantanona joins juniors Tony Madrigal and Mitch Moore, redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman, redshirt juniors Jake Woodley and Dom Demas and redshirt senior Justin Thomas as Sooners to qualify for nationals. The Sooners will compete for national titles in their respective weight classes on March 18-20 in St. Louis.
