OU wrestling: 8 Sooners make NCAA Coaches Rankings ahead of postseason competition

  • Updated
Dom Demas

Then-redshirt sophomore Dom Demas during the match against West Virginia on Jan. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The NCAA released its latest coaches rankings on Thursday and eight Sooners made the cut.

No. 19 OU had two wrestlers ranked in the top-10 — redshirt junior Dom Demas at No. 7 at 141 pounds and redshirt senior Justin Thomas at No. 12 at 157 pounds.

Other Sooners ranked include junior Mitch Moore at No. 15 at 149 pounds, redshirt junior Jake Woodley at No. 15 at 197 pounds, redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman at No. 20 at 285 pounds, redshirt junior Anthony Mantanona at No. 23 at 174 pounds, sophomore Darrien Roberts at No. 29 at 184 pounds and junior Tony Madrigal at No. 32 at 133 pounds.

The final NCAA coaches rankings will be released on March 7, followed by the NCAA selection show on March 10 which will air live online at 6 p.m. CT.

Oklahoma’s eight ranked wrestlers are all inside the top-33 which is the number of NCAA qualifiers in each weight class. The Sooners’ last chance to prove themselves before the national championships is the Big 12 Championship which takes place from March 6-7 in Tulsa on ESPN+. 

