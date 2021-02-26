OU wrestling: 8 Sooners make NCAA Coaches Rankings ahead of postseason competition

The NCAA released its latest coaches rankings on Thursday and eight Sooners made the cut.
🚨 NCAA COACHES RANKINGS 🚨These 8️⃣ Sooners are ranked heading into the postseason ⤵️#Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/8bHxg9ZVit— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) February 26, 2021
No. 19 OU had two wrestlers ranked in the top-10 — redshirt junior Dom Demas at No. 7 at 141 pounds and redshirt senior Justin Thomas at No. 12 at 157 pounds.
Other Sooners ranked include junior Mitch Moore at No. 15 at 149 pounds, redshirt junior Jake Woodley at No. 15 at 197 pounds, redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman at No. 20 at 285 pounds, redshirt junior Anthony Mantanona at No. 23 at 174 pounds, sophomore Darrien Roberts at No. 29 at 184 pounds and junior Tony Madrigal at No. 32 at 133 pounds.
The final NCAA coaches rankings will be released on March 7, followed by the NCAA selection show on March 10 which will air live online at 6 p.m. CT.
Oklahoma’s eight ranked wrestlers are all inside the top-33 which is the number of NCAA qualifiers in each weight class. The Sooners’ last chance to prove themselves before the national championships is the Big 12 Championship which takes place from March 6-7 in Tulsa on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.