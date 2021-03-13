You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's tennis: Sooners sweep Wichita State, 7-0, extend winning streak to 5 games

Carmen Corley

Freshman Carmen Corley receives the ball in a doubles match against Texas Christian on March 6, 2020.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

No. 32 OU (8-2) extended its winning streak to five games with a 7-0 sweep over Wichita State (4-12) in Norman on Saturday.

In doubles play, the duo of junior Kianah Motosono and freshman Dana Guzman made short work of Wichita State’s Natsumi Kurahashi and Alexandra Lazarova in a quick 6-0 victory.

Senior tandem of Martina Capurro and Camila Romero followed suit with a 6-3 win over the Shockers’ Jessie Zheng and Ting-Ya Hsu, securing the doubles point for the Sooners.

The junior-sophomore pair of sisters Ivana and Carmen Corley trailed Wichita State’s Sarvinoz Saidhujaeva and Marta Bellucco, 5-4, when play stopped due to Capurro and Romero’s victory. Oklahoma then rolled through singles action, never dropping a set as the day progressed.

Ivana Corley got the ball rolling for the Sooners, picking up a quick 6-2 and 6-0 win over Kurahashi. Soon after, Carmen Corley was able to take her match against Saidhujaeva, 6-3 and 6-1, giving OU its third point with four matches to get the winning fourth.

The Sooners didn’t have to wait long, as after a hard fought first set ending in a tiebreak, Guzman stormed through her second to take down the Shockers’ Bellucco, 7-5 and 6-1, clinching the win for OU. 

Motosono continued the Sooners’ success with a second set sweep to take a 6-4 and 6-0 victory over Lazarova. Podlinska was able to get the Sooners’ sixth point of the contest with a 6-3 and 6-4 win over Zheng.

In a hard fought two sets, Capurro was able to maintain momentum to finish the Sooners’ sweep with a 6-4 and 6-4 win over Wichita State’s Ting-Ya Hsu.

Now, OU will face Baylor at noon CT on March 19 in Waco. This will be the first of a five-match stretch of conference bouts for the Sooners, including a highly anticipated rematch with No. 2 Texas.

