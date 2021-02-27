OU women's tennis: Sooners sweep singles play in 6-1 win over SMU

Oklahoma (5-2) swept singles play in a 6-1 win over Southern Methodist University (1-6) on Saturday.
FINAL | OU 6, SMU 1#Sooners sweep singles to close out SMU!#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/HA0pSlm8Wi— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 27, 2021
The Sooners started the day in less than ideal fashion, dropping only their second doubles point of the season to SMU. On court one, the sophomore-junior duo of sisters Carmen and Ivana Corley saw their regular season undefeated streak come to an end in a 6-4 loss to SMU’s Hadley Doyle and Jackie Nylander.
Following closely were senior tandem Camila Romero and Martina Capurro, who dropped their match against the Mustangs’ Claudia Bartolome and Chandler Carter, 6-1, giving MSU the doubles point and effectively ending doubles play. Junior and freshman Kianah Motosono and Dana Guzman trailed Nicole Petchey and Winslow Huth 5-4 when play was halted with court two’s conclusion.
“Credit to SMU for playing a great doubles point,” OU head coach Audra Cohen said after the match. “They came out super aggressive and we didn’t neutralize as well as we needed to today.”
Singles action bore better results for the Sooners, as the team picked up momentum quickly, sweeping the Mustangs. The run started with a 6-1 and 6-4 win by Ivana Corley to defeat SMU’s Carter. Next came a commanding 6-1 and 6-3 victory for Guzman, who bested the Mustang’s Doyle to pick up the second point of the day for OU.
After winning a hard-fought first set, Carmen Corley played SMU’s Nylander with more aggression in the second set and ended the match with a 6-4 and 6-0 victory. Motosono emerged victorious in her bout with Petchey, 6-2 and 6-1. In her second singles match of the season, Romero was able to defeat Southern Methodist’s Huth, 6-3 and 6-4, to give the Sooners their fifth point of the contest. The final outcome fell to the battle on court four.
The first set of Podlinska and SMU’s Bartolome’s match was neck and neck the entire time, culminating in a 12-10 tiebreaker that saw Podlinska finally pick up the first set. Bartolome, however, would not be discouraged as she took the second set 6-3. After trailing in the 10-point tiebreaker, 3-1, Podlinska stormed back to take the 7-6, 6-3 and 1-0 victory for OU.
“I’m really proud of how well we responded after the doubles point,” Cohen said. “We got off to a quick lead on each court and that helped us gain the momentum we needed to sweep the singles matches today.”
The Sooners will next take on Texas Tech on Friday, March 5 at 10 a.m. CT. Originally scheduled for Jan. 24 but postponed due to COVID-19, that match will be the first time this season OU will see the Red Raiders and the No. 43 ranked duo of Nell Miller and Kaitlin Staines.
