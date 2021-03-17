OU women's tennis: Sooners stay at No. 32 in latest ITA poll

Oklahoma (8-2) retained its No. 32 spot in the latest ITA rankings on Wednesday.
Holding steady. #Sooners remain at #32 nationally in this week’s @ITA_Tennis release. #OUrFight pic.twitter.com/wNwgcwQnY2— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) March 17, 2021
The Sooners swept Wichita State on March 13. They started the match with a quick doubles point that energized singles play. Ivana Corley’s quick 6-2 and 6-0 win over the Shockers’ Natsumi Kurahashi only built on that momentum, and the Sooners went on to take every set on the day.
Oklahoma is on a five-game win streak heading into conference play on Saturday.
OU will face Baylor at 12 p.m. CT on March 20 in Waco in their first of five straight conference matchups, including a rematch with No. 2 Texas. The Longhorns topped the Sooners, 4-3, on Jan. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.