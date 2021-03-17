You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's tennis: Sooners stay at No. 32 in latest ITA poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Carmen Corley

Then-freshman Carmen Corley awaits the ball in a doubles match against Texas Christian on March 6, 2020.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-2) retained its No. 32 spot in the latest ITA rankings on Wednesday.

The Sooners swept Wichita State on March 13. They started the match with a quick doubles point that energized singles play. Ivana Corley’s quick 6-2 and 6-0 win over the Shockers’ Natsumi Kurahashi only built on that momentum, and the Sooners went on to take every set on the day.

Oklahoma is on a five-game win streak heading into conference play on Saturday.

OU will face Baylor at 12 p.m. CT on March 20 in Waco in their first of five straight conference matchups, including a rematch with No. 2 Texas. The Longhorns topped the Sooners, 4-3, on Jan. 30.

