OU women's tennis: Sooners snap 2-game losing streak, defeat Kansas, 6-1

Oklahoma (4-2) defeated Kansas (3-3), 6-1, on Sunday in what was a great showing for the Sooners.
FINAL | OU 6, KU 1Didn't miss a beat! #Sooners power past the Jayhawks.OU back in action next Saturday at SMU.#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/8BHFHWRowO— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 21, 2021
The Sooners started the day off right, acquiring the doubles point. The junior-sophomore duo of sisters Ivana and Carmen Corley picked up a quick 6-2 win over KU’s Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karrouni to give OU the advantage. The sisters remain undefeated this season, going 6-0 thus far with this win.
The Corleys were followed closely by freshman Dana Guzman and senior Camila Romero, who were able to defeat the Jayhawks’ Julia Deming and Malkia Ngounoue, 6-4.
The junior tandem of Kianah Motosono and Marcelina Podlinska were tied with KU’s Tiffany Lagarde and Carmen Roxana Manu at five sets apiece when play ended with Guzman and Romero’s win.
Singles play saw the Sooners stand out as well. Carmen Corley defeated No. 81 ranked Smagina, 6-4 and 7-6, in what was an impressive showing. Ivana Corley further demonstrated the Sooners’ composure in tight situations with a 7-6 and 6-4 win over KU’s Ngounoue.
Podlinska picked up the win over Kansas’ Karvouni, 6-3 and 6-3. Her doubles partner Motosono was also able to get the job done against Lagarde, 6-2 and 6-3.
Guzman defeated the Jayhawks’ Roxana Manu, 6-2 and 6-3. Romero fell just short to KU’s Deming in a close bout of 6-4, 6-4, and 1-0, bringing the day's score to 6-1 in favor of OU.
“We spent a lot of time on the basics over the last two weeks and it really showed today,” OU head coach Audra Cohen said after the match. “We were able to execute simple and aggressive tennis in the pressure moments.”
The win snaps a short two-game losing streak for the Sooners, and gives them momentum as they settle in for a three-match homestand. The Sooners’ next match will be Saturday, Feb. 27, when they take on Southern Methodist University in Norman at a time to be announced.
