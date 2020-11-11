OU women's tennis: Sooners sign top 2021 Oklahoma player Emma Staker on National Signing Day

On Wednesday's National Signing Day, the Oklahoma women’s tennis team announced the signing of Emma Staker to join the squad in August 2021.
Sooner born, Sooner bred. Join us in welcoming Tulsa native Emma Staker!🎾 Blue Chip (No. 24) recruit🎾 No. 1 player in OK🎾 2020 Missouri Valley Junior High Performance Player of the Year✍ https://t.co/bct5M8vOVy | #OUrFight pic.twitter.com/OU5epwOIdW— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) November 11, 2020
Staker hails from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is the No. 24 player nationally in her signing class and is No. 1 in Oklahoma.
"As a Blue Chip recruit from Oklahoma, she brings a high level on court along with an immense amount of Sooner pride,” OU women’s tennis head coach Audra Cohen said in a Wednesday press release. “Emma has established herself as a top junior in the country, however, what stood out the most to us is that she still has a lot of room to improve. She has the raw ability and upside we look for as well as the hardworking and determined mentality needed to be successful in the Big 12."
Staker’s career-high ranking was No. 5 in the country and No. 1 in the United States Tennis Association’s Missouri Valley district. She was also awarded this year's Oklahoma Player of the Year after accomplishing an undefeated campaign. Staker won the 18s doubles title at the 2019 USTA National Doubles Championship, and that same year she took home bronze at the Winter Nationals.
"I'm honored to be a part of such a great tennis program," Staker said in the release. "I'm proud to wear Crimson and Cream these next four years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.