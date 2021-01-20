OU women's tennis: Sooners serve up 7-0 sweep of Wyoming

The Sooners (2-0) swept Wyoming (2-2), 7-0, on Wednesday with hard fought wins across the board.
OU began the day with strong victories in doubles play. Once again, senior Martina Capurro and freshman Dana Guzman got the ball rolling with a 6-2 win.
“They stuck through, and to see them play more offensive and control the middle of the court well was really good today,” head coach Audra Cohen said afterward.
Sisters Ivana and Carmen Corley, a junior and sophomore, respectively, would then get a hard fought win, 6-3, over Wyoming’s Maria Oreshkina and Lucia Malinak. Junior duo Marcelina Podlinska and Kianah Motosono trailed UW’s Ana Fernandez and Sophie Zehender 5-3 before play ended due to the Corleys’ victory.
In singles action, Podlinska got the ball rolling for the Sooners with a 6-1 and 6-0 victory over the Cowgirls’ Ida Krause. Guzman then beat Malinak, 6-3 and 6-3. Motosono would get a fourth point for OU and secure the win with her singles season debut win over Alyse Cormier, 6-4 and 6-3.
Ivana Corley bested UW’s Fernandez in singles play, 6-4 and 6-4, after a comeback win in the first set. Carmen Corley’s match against Oreshkina saw the first set end in exciting fashion, with Corley picking up the 7-6 and gaining momentum for the second set, where she bested Oreshinka, 6-3.
“Every match that's won is good. It's tough. It's physical. You're going to have to be the better competitor and the better tennis player, and Carmen showed that she was both of those today,” Cohen said. “I'm proud of the way she competed and also just her level overall and how much she’s improved.”
The Sooners next match will be at 1 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 22 in Norman, where they will look to carry their momentum to a third victory against Tulsa.
“I think even when you win you have to find ways to get better,” Cohen said. “We have a lot of things that we can learn from today and improve on and take into our match on Friday. We need to focus on those and continue to get better.”
