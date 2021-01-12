You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's tennis: Sooners ranked 6th in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Carmen Corley

Then-freshman Carmen Corley serves the ball Feb. 15.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The OU women’s tennis team enters the 2021 season ranked sixth in the Big 12 Conference, according to the preseason poll released Tuesday.

After an astonishing 21-1 Fall Series, sisters Ivana and Carmen Corley come into the season as a doubles powerhouse. Following a quarter final defeat in the Fall Series Championship, the sisters will be looking for a better outcome this spring.

The Corley sisters will also be looking for singles success this season. Ivana, having made the semifinals in the Fall Series Championship, will be looking to make a splash this spring. Standout junior Kianah Motosono will also be one to watch this season as she continues to improve.

With a number of players to watch this season and a fair amount of momentum from the fall, the Sooners start their spring slate at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 16 in Norman against Oral Roberts.

