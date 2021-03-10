You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's tennis: Sooners move up to No. 32 in latest Oracle ITA rankings

Ivana Corley

Then-sophomore Ivana Corley serves at the beginning of her doubles match against Texas Christian on March 6.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released the latest team Oracle ITA rankings on Wednesday, seeing Oklahoma rise one spot to No. 32.

OU (7-2) is on a four-game win streak, defeating No. 33 Texas Tech (7-3), 5-2, Friday in its first ranked win this season. After the win over Tech, OU traveled to Tulsa (6-3) Saturday where it defeated the Golden Hurricane, 5-2, sweeping the season series.

The Sooners also beat Kansas (5-3), who has since cracked the Top 50 at No. 45, in February. 

The Sooners will face Wichita State at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 13 in Norman. It will be a one-game homestand for the Sooners before heading to Baylor on Friday, March 19 to begin conference play.

