OU women's tennis: Sooners' match vs Texas Tech postponed due to COVID-19 protocol

  • Updated
Ivana Corley

Sophomore Ivana Corley serves at the beginning of her doubles match against Texas Christian on March 6.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

The Sooners’ (1-0) match against Texas Tech (1-0) set for 1 p.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 24 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.

The Sooners’ long stint at home has now been trimmed to four games before their first two away matches Feb. 6, against both Grand Canyon University and Arizona State. That will mark a short road trip for the Sooners, as afterward they will return to Norman for the following three matches.

The Sooners did well in their season opener on Saturday, besting Oral Roberts, 7-0. OU is still set to face off against Wyoming (2-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m CT. It’ll be Wyoming's fifth match in as many days, coming into Norman to compete against a fresh Sooner squad. OU is also still slated to take on Tulsa at 1 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 22.

