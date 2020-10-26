You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's tennis: Sooners Ivana and Carmen Corley win doubles title at ITA Central Region Championships

Ivana Corley

Sophomore Ivana Corley serves at the beginning of her doubles match against Texas Christian on March 6.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

The Oklahoma women’s tennis team traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, this past weekend for the ITA Central Region Championships, where junior Ivana Corley and sophomore Carmen Corley took home the doubles title.

In round 16, the Corley sisters defeated Saki Oyama and Nidhi Surapaneni from North Texas, 6-3. They moved on to the quarterfinals against Arkansas’ Martina Zerulo and Tatum Rice, and won 7-6.

In the semifinals, the sister pair defeated Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue and Sonia Smagina 6-4 and 6-2. In their final match, the team won a Bedlam rivalry match against Oklahoma State’s Ayumi Miyamoto and Lisa Rioux. The Corley sisters are now 20-0 since they began playing together at OU in January 2020.

In singles matches, Carmen made it to the quarterfinals after defeating UNT’s Matilde Magrini, Arkansas' Jackie Carr, and OSU’s Bunyawi Thamchaiwat all in two sets. In the quarterfinals, Oklahoma State’s Miyamoto defeated Carmen, 6-4 and 6-2.

Ivana beat Paulina Engback from Central Arkansas, 6-0 and 6-3, in round 64, but was taken down in round 32 by Arkansas’ Rice, 6-2 and 7-6. In a bonus match, Kansas’ Carmen Roxana Manu defeated Ivana in three sets, 6-7, 6-4 and 1-0.

Oklahoma junior Kianah Motosono advanced to round 16 before being defeated. In round 64, she beat Missouri’s Valentina Vazquez Pongruber in three sets, and in round 32 she beat Kansas’ Smagina 4-6, 6-4 and 1-0.

In round 16, Motosono was defeated by Missouri’s Bronte Murgett, 6-4 and 6-2. In an extra match, Motosono lost to Kansas’ Manu, 6-3 and 6-2.

OU’s next competition will come from Oct. 30-Nov. 1 when the Sooners travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for the Big 12 series at Kansas State. 

