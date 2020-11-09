OU women's tennis: Sooners finish fall slate at Fall Series Championships

Three members of the Oklahoma women’s tennis team ended their fall semester with a trip to Stillwater to compete at the Fall Series Championships.
Sophomore Carmen Corley beat Texas Tech’s Nell Miller in round one of singles, 6-3 and 6-4. Corley was defeated in the quarterfinals by Maty Cancini from Iowa State in three sets. She also played two extra matches and won both, beating Alicia Herrero from Baylor, 4-6, 6-4 and 1-0, and Malkia Ngounoue from Kansas, 6-4 and 7-6.
Junior Ivana Corley made it to the semifinals after beating Chie Kezuka from Iowa State in three sets in round one. She then beat Jessica Jinojosa from Baylor in the quarterfinal round in three sets, 6-4, 5-7 and 1-0. She lost to Daria Detkovskaya from Oklahoma State, 7-6 and 6-4. Corley also played in one extra match where she was beat by Kansas’ Julia Deming, 6-4, 2-6 and 1-0.
Oklahoma junior Kianah Motosono was defeated in round one by Lenka Stara from Oklahoma State, 4-6, 6-3 and 1-0. She played in two extra matches, being defeated by TCU’s Stevie Kennedy and then beating Bayor’s Livia Kraus in two sets.
In doubles, the Corley sisters beat the TCU team of Addy Guevara and Marie Norris, 6-1. In the quarterfinals, the sisters saw the end to their winning streak when Baylor’s Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana beat the pair, 6-2.
Oklahoma will return to action in January, with a full schedule to be released at a later date.
