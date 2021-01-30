OU women's tennis: Sooners fall to No. 3 Texas, 4-3, in 1st loss of season

The Sooners (3-1) lost their first match of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 3 Texas (5-0), 4-3, in a close match.
FINAL | #3 Texas 4, OU 3Statement made. #Sooners push #3 Texas to the brink but come up just short. OU takes its first road trip of the season next weekend to face Arizona State and Grand Canyon. pic.twitter.com/7afmfTYOQn— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) January 31, 2021
OU started doubles play in the best possible manner, with sophomore Carmen Corley and junior Ivana Corley picking up a 6-4 win against Texas’ Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun. The win marks the fourth-straight victory for the duo this season and their 24th since January.
Dana Guzman and Martina Capurro, a freshman and sophomore respectively, then fell short to the Longhorns’ Anna Turati and Fernanda Labrana, 6-4. The loss put the pressure on Court Three to decide the point.
The junior team of Kianah Motosono and Marcelina Podlinska was able to secure the doubles point for the Sooners in a nail-biting comeback win over Texas’ Peyton Stearns and Marta Perez. The comeback set a gritty tone for singles matches.
Singles bouts were hard fought. Capurro would fall to ITA No. 5 ranked Turati. Podlinska picked up her fourth win of the season, 6-3 and 6-3, over Collins. After a 6-4 win to take the first set, Guzman was unable to hold off ITA No. 125 ranked Chavatipon. Chavatipon would take the next two sets, 6-1 and 6-1.With a tied score of 2-2, all of the remaining three matches would be decided in three close sets.
Ivana Corley fell to Texas’ Sun in a hard fought 7-6, 6-4, and 6-1 battle. Motosono would get the point right back for the Sooners in a 6-4, 6-4, and 6-0 bout with Rapolu.
All eyes fell to Court One, where reigning Big 12 Player of the week Carmen Corley faced off with ITA No. 66 ranked Peyton Stearns. After a hard battle on the court, Stearns would take the victory for Texas 7-6, 6-3, 6-2.
“I’m very proud of how hard the team battled today,” head coach Audra Cohen said afterward. “We brought a lot of energy, and we stayed focused throughout the match. We need to continue to improve and stay humble and hard working because we have a lot of great opportunities ahead.”
The Sooners will next participate in a double-header against Arizona State (2-1) at 1 p.m. CT and Grand Canyon University (0-2) at a time TBA on Saturday, Feb. 6 in Phoenix.
