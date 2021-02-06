OU women's tennis: Sooners fall to No. 24 Arizona State, 4-3

The Sooners (3-2) suffered their second-straight loss on Saturday, falling to No. 24 Arizona State (4-1), 4-3, in a close road match.
FINAL | #24 ASU 4, OU 3The #Sooners went toe to toe with the Sun Devils, but fell just short in Tempe. pic.twitter.com/vvICchZZHj— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 6, 2021
The Sooners gave up their first doubles point of the year in tightly contested play. Sisters Ivana and Carmen Corley, a junior and sophomore respectively, were able to continue their dominant run, beating ASU’s No. 50 ranked tandem of Ilze Hattingh and Lauryn John-Baptiste, 6-2. Senior Martina Capurro and freshman Dana Guzman were unable to top the Sun Devils’ No. 21 ranked duo of Tereza Kolarova and Giulia Morlet 6-2.
Eyes fell to court three, where the Sooners’ junior duo of Marcelina Podlinska and Kianah Motosono and ASU’s Sammi Hampton and Marianna Argyrokastriti at one point were tied at four games a piece. Hampton and Argyrokastriti would win the next two games to take the set and doubles point for the Sun Devils.
In singles action, matches would be just as hard-fought. Capurro’s match with Hampton ended all too quickly following an injury to Capurro that saw the match abandoned and ASU picking up the point. Podlinska would then fall short to Argyrokastriti, 6-3 and 6-3. The loss gave Arizona State a 3-2 lead on the day with plenty of tennis left to be played.
Ivana Corley picked up the Sooners’ first point of the match with a 6-4 and 6-2 win against the Sun Devils’ John-Baptiste. Motosono earned a big win against ASU’s Kolarova, 6-4 and 7-5. Prior to that matchup, Kolarova had only dropped five games in three matches.
Freshman standout Guzman then got OU’s biggest victory of the day against the Sun Devils’ Morlet, 6-2 and 6-4. Guzman showed her poise and patience against Morlet’s aggressive play, picking up OU’s third point and tying the match.
For the second week in a row the match fell on the shoulders of Carmen Corley. After narrowly dropping the first set to ASU’s No. 37 ranked Hattingh 7-6, Corley stormed through the second set, taking it 6-4. That sent the match into the day’s only third set, where Corley fell short to Hattingh, 6-0, securing the point and win for Arizona State.
OU’s next matchup will be in Norman against Kansas (1-1) on Feb. 21 at a time to be announced. The Jayhawks come into that bout with the No. 49 ranked duo pairing of Carmen Roxana Manu and Malkia Ngounoue and No. 81 singles player Sonia Smagina.
This story was updated at 6:05 p.m. to correct the spelling of Giulia Morlet and Sonia Smagina's names. The scores from the singles matches between Marcelina Podlinska and Marianna Argyrokastriti and Kianah Motosono and Tereza Kolarova were also corrected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.