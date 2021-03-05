OU women's tennis: Sooners defeat Texas Tech, 5-2, for 3rd-straight win

No. 33 Oklahoma (6-2) defeated No. 29 Texas Tech (7-2), 5-2, on Friday to get its third-straight win.
𝗪 𝗪 𝗪#33 #Sooners earned their third straight win and first over a ranked opponent as they dominate #29 Texas Tech!#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/t90cLjVSUi— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) March 5, 2021
The Sooners were able to take the doubles point to get out to an early lead. Junior Kianah Motosono and freshman Dana Guzman defeated Texas Tech’s Olivia Peet and Metka Komac, 6-0. Sophomore-junior sisters Carmen and Ivana Corley won over the Red Raiders’ Lisa Mays and Kaitlin Staines, 7-5.
The senior pairing of Martina Capurro and Camila Romero dropped their match with Tech’s Margarita Skriabina and Nell Miller in a close 7-6 (7-5) match.
“It came down to a few great points of execution and we did a really good job of staying calm and focusing on our gameplan,” OU head coach Audra Cohen said after the match. “(We played) the way we wanted to and took that momentum into singles.”
Ivana Corley was defeated in singles action by Skriabina in a hard fought 4-6, 6-1 and 1-0 (10-6) bout. On court one, her sister Carmen defeated TTU’s Mays, 6-1 and 6-2.
“Carmen came out on fire and just kept it going,” Cohen said. “It was a bog confidence boost for (her). We’ve been working a lot on building trust in match play and she did it well today.”
Tech’s Miller defeated Capurro 6-1, 1-6 and 6-1 in a match that went back and forth. After trailing 5-2 in the opening set to the Red Raiders’ Komac, Motosono was able to storm back, tying the set at five games and elevating from there to win the set 7-5. She continued that momentum in the second set, taking it 6-1 to win the match.
“(Motosono) is just a great competitor. Her energy is awesome,” Cohen said. “(She) played a lot of really good pressure points to get to 7-5 and win the first set and didn’t take her foot off the gas in the second. I’m really proud of how well she’s competing, moving and how much confidence she has.”
Podlinska outlasted Peet in a 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-7) victory to secure the point for OU. Meanwhile, Guzman picked up an impressive win over TTU’s 100th ranked Staines, 6-2 and 6-3.
“Dana is just high-level tennis,” she said. “She reads the court so well and knows what her opponent is going to do. She just counter-attacks so well that it’s dangerous. She stayed really focused today.”
The win marks OU’s first victory over a ranked opponent this season. The Sooners will travel to Tulsa at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 6 for a rematch with the Golden Hurricane, who the Sooners defeated in Norman on Jan. 22.
