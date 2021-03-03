OU women's tennis: Sooners come in at No. 33 in ITA team rankings

Oklahoma came in at No. 33 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association team rankings on Wednesday.
.@ITA_Tennis rankings are in! #Sooners check in at No. 33 and will host No. 29 Texas Tech on Friday.#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/CgRcm1UWWj— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) March 3, 2021
Previously unranked, the Sooners sit 5-2 on the season, including two 4-3 losses to top-25 teams in No. 24 Arizona State and No. 2 Texas. The Longhorns came in second at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship Feb. 7.
OU’s wins on the season include the 7-0 sweeps of Oral Roberts and Wyoming, and two 6-1 victories over Kansas and Southern Methodist. The Sooners also beat Tulsa on Jan. 22, 6-1, in a match that included the impressive defeat of the No. 22 ranked doubles team Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner by OU’s Carmen and Ivana Corley.
The Sooners play No. 29 Texas Tech at 10 a.m. CT on March 5 in Norman. Afterwards, they rematch Tulsa at 3 p.m. CT on March 6 in Tulsa.
