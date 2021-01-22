OU women's tennis: Sooners beat Tulsa, 6-1, for third-straight win

Oklahoma (3-0) beat Tulsa (3-1), 6-1, on Friday in the third of a five-game homestand.
The #Sooners posted a dominant 6-1 victory over Tulsa Friday to stay undefeated on the season.📝 https://t.co/nocg1NGSWS📸 https://t.co/x2HrjU9ABa pic.twitter.com/fNNdZRjkGe— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) January 22, 2021
The Sooners started off play by picking up yet another doubles point, this time against the No. 22 team in the country. The junior-sophomore duo of Ivana and Carmen Corley got the job done against Tulsa’s Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner, 6-0.
The Corleys were followed shortly by freshman Dana Guzman and senior Martina Capurro, who bested the Golden Hurricanes’ Shura Poppe and Megan Hopton, 6-1.
Junior tandem Kianah Motosono and Marcelina Podlinska were tied 4-4 with Tulsa’s Laia Conde Monfort and Valeryia Rezenkova when the Sooners were given the doubles point and play ended. It marks the third straight meet in which the Sooners grabbed the doubles point in only two matches.
I think we're getting better with every match,” OU head coach Audra Cohen said afterward. “We’re finding ways to put ourselves in a position to play our best tennis… we’re also problem solving a lot better than we have in the past.”
In singles action, Guzman got the ball rolling for the Sooners, picking up a 6-3 and 6-2 victory over Ploner. In her third competition as a Sooner Guzman continued to adjust to the collegiate level with ease.
“Coming in at Top 15 in the world, she's seen this level before,” Cohen said. “She's been a part of the Fed Cup in Peru, so she’s ready for tough competition week in and week out. Just getting her to utilize all her tools every match and continue to get better and stronger is her goal right now.”
Motosono would then get a 6-2 and 6-2 win over Tulsa’s Lian Benedejcic. Ivana Corley bested Monfort, 6-4 and 6-4, in their singles bout.
After dropping her first set, 6-2, Carmen Corley stormed through the next two sets, going 6-1 and 6-2 to beat 86th ranked Okalova. Podlinska had a similar match with Rozenkova. After falling short in the first set, 6-3, she charged back in sets two and three with scores of 6-0 and 6-2 to come out victorious.
Capurro’s singles bout against Poppe was a true battle. After losing the first set 6-2, Capurro battled back to take the second set by a narrow 7-6 margin. She would ultimately fall just short however, as Poppe took the match in the third set 0-1.
The Sooners’ next match will be 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 30 when they will look to take down Texas (2-0), which ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 preseason poll.
“We’re taking (with us) the lesson of continuing to work on getting better with every match and every opportunity,” Cohen said. “We’ve really dedicated ourselves to improving with each rep that we have and it's paying off. We have to continue that regardless of whether we play a rival or nonrival.”
