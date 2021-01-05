You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's tennis: Sooners announce spring 2021 schedule

OU Women's Tennis

The OU women's tennis team drapes an American flag over their shoulders Feb. 15, 2020.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

The Oklahoma women’s tennis team released its spring 2021 schedule Tuesday, adding seven away matches and 15 in Norman.  

The Sooners start their spring season Jan. 16 when they host Oral Roberts. They continue to host at home Jan. 20 against Wyoming, Jan. 22 versus Tulsa, Jan. 24 against Texas Tech and Jan. 28 against Texas. 

The Sooners then go on the road for a double-header against Arizona State and Grand Canyon on Feb. 6. OU will finish up February at home with three more matches: Feb. 21 against Kansas, Feb. 27 against SMU and Feb. 28 against Oregon. 

In March, the Sooners start on the road against Tulsa on March 5. The team then hosts Wichita State on March 13. After, OU will travel to Baylor and Texas on March 19 and 21, respectively. The Sooners wrap up the month with two home matches against TCU and Texas Tech on March 26 and 28. 

For their last month of spring 2021 competition, the Sooners start by hosting four matches. They'll face Oklahoma State on April 3, UCF on April 4, Iowa State on April 9 and West Virginia on April 11. 

Oklahoma will conclude its season on the road. In their final two matches, they'll travel to take on Kansas on April 16 and Kansas State on April 18. The Sooners will finish the season at the Big 12 Championships from April 22–25 in Waco, Texas. 

