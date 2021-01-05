OU women's tennis: Sooners announce spring 2021 schedule

The Oklahoma women’s tennis team released its spring 2021 schedule Tuesday, adding seven away matches and 15 in Norman.
The spring schedule is here! 🗣The competitive slate features seven matches with teams who finished in last year's @ITA_Tennis top 50 and 15 matches at the Headington Family Tennis Center.📝 https://t.co/8xvBLl4ouE 📆 https://t.co/LUDZXFOcsq pic.twitter.com/GBKieYwlJh— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) January 5, 2021
The Sooners start their spring season Jan. 16 when they host Oral Roberts. They continue to host at home Jan. 20 against Wyoming, Jan. 22 versus Tulsa, Jan. 24 against Texas Tech and Jan. 28 against Texas.
The Sooners then go on the road for a double-header against Arizona State and Grand Canyon on Feb. 6. OU will finish up February at home with three more matches: Feb. 21 against Kansas, Feb. 27 against SMU and Feb. 28 against Oregon.
In March, the Sooners start on the road against Tulsa on March 5. The team then hosts Wichita State on March 13. After, OU will travel to Baylor and Texas on March 19 and 21, respectively. The Sooners wrap up the month with two home matches against TCU and Texas Tech on March 26 and 28.
For their last month of spring 2021 competition, the Sooners start by hosting four matches. They'll face Oklahoma State on April 3, UCF on April 4, Iowa State on April 9 and West Virginia on April 11.
Oklahoma will conclude its season on the road. In their final two matches, they'll travel to take on Kansas on April 16 and Kansas State on April 18. The Sooners will finish the season at the Big 12 Championships from April 22–25 in Waco, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.