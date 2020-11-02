You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's tennis: Sooners add Blake Mosley to staff as assistant coach

  • Updated
OU Women's Tennis Team

OU's Women's Tennis team prepares to throw t-shirts during a timeout against Iowa State on Feb. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Oklahoma women’s tennis team has added Blake Mosley as an assistant coach, per a Monday press release.

Mosley played at the College of Charleston from 1991-95 and then went on to play professionally in Austria and Switzerland. During his playing career, he also coached other rising stars in the tennis scene.

“I'm extremely excited to add a coach of Blake's caliber to our staff," head women’s tennis coach Audra Cohen said in the release. "Our program is going to benefit a lot from his experience developing and recruiting top student-athletes. He has worked with many different programs and what made him stand out was his impact on every program he has led. He's consistently led each program towards greater success on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”

Mosley’s collegiate coaching experience ranges 14 years, starting with a year as assistant coach at Texas A&M Corpus Christi from 1998-99. In 2007 he returned to U.S. coaching as the head coach of Chaminade University in Hawaii. His departure from Chaminade in 2012 led to a year as assistant coach at Santa Clara University.

In 2013, Mosley made the move to the University of Colorado where he served as an assistant and associate coach. In 2016 he left Colorado and became the head coach at Appalachian State, where he has been until coming to OU to serve as assistant coach.

As a coach, Mosley’s teams saw conference titles, numerous academic awards, and led the Santa Clara program to its first qualifying athlete to the NCAA tournament. In 2010, Mosley was awarded the ITA West Region Coach of the Year award for his time at Chaminade University. Mosley comes to Norman with a wife and one daughter.

"Thank you to Coach Cohen and OU for the opportunity to return to the Power Five,” Mosley said in the release“My family and I are excited to get to Norman and meet the team."

