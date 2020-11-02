OU women's tennis: Sooners add Blake Mosley to staff as assistant coach

The Oklahoma women’s tennis team has added Blake Mosley as an assistant coach, per a Monday press release.
Excited to have our new assistant coach join us in Norman!Welcome, @blakemosley72 ➡️ https://t.co/KHsULgMWFk #OUrFight pic.twitter.com/c3TGXy82w4— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) November 2, 2020
Mosley played at the College of Charleston from 1991-95 and then went on to play professionally in Austria and Switzerland. During his playing career, he also coached other rising stars in the tennis scene.
“I'm extremely excited to add a coach of Blake's caliber to our staff," head women’s tennis coach Audra Cohen said in the release. "Our program is going to benefit a lot from his experience developing and recruiting top student-athletes. He has worked with many different programs and what made him stand out was his impact on every program he has led. He's consistently led each program towards greater success on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”
Mosley’s collegiate coaching experience ranges 14 years, starting with a year as assistant coach at Texas A&M Corpus Christi from 1998-99. In 2007 he returned to U.S. coaching as the head coach of Chaminade University in Hawaii. His departure from Chaminade in 2012 led to a year as assistant coach at Santa Clara University.
In 2013, Mosley made the move to the University of Colorado where he served as an assistant and associate coach. In 2016 he left Colorado and became the head coach at Appalachian State, where he has been until coming to OU to serve as assistant coach.
As a coach, Mosley’s teams saw conference titles, numerous academic awards, and led the Santa Clara program to its first qualifying athlete to the NCAA tournament. In 2010, Mosley was awarded the ITA West Region Coach of the Year award for his time at Chaminade University. Mosley comes to Norman with a wife and one daughter.
"Thank you to Coach Cohen and OU for the opportunity to return to the Power Five,” Mosley said in the release“My family and I are excited to get to Norman and meet the team."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.