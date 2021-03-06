OU women's tennis: No. 33 Sooners defeat Tulsa, 5-2, on road for season sweep of Golden Hurricane

No. 33 OU (7-2) took down Tulsa (6-3) for the second time this season on the road Friday night, defeating the Golden Hurricane, 5-2.
Four in a row!#Sooners pick up their second win of the weekend and fourth straight with a 5-2 victory at Tulsa!#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/yCCclLTGTC— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) March 7, 2021
In doubles play, senior tandem Martina Capurro and Camila Romero topped Shura Poppe and Valeryia Rozenkova, 6-4. Then, freshman Dana Guzman and junior Kianah Motosono defeated the Golden Hurricane’s Laia Conde Monfort and Gabriella Charalampidi, 6-2, to secure the doubles point.
The sophomore-junior pairing of sisters Carmen and Ivana Corley were tied 5-5 with Tulsa’s Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner when play stopped.
“This weekend was kind of tough,” OU head coach Audra Cohen said after the match. “We played at home and then turned it around and came to Tulsa the very next day, and we played inside on Friday and then outside today so we handled the adversity of change really well.”
Capurro started singles action off with a 6-0 and 6-2 win over Rozenkova, gaining momentum for the Sooners early. Podlinska followed with a 6-2 and 7-5 victory over Ploner after a hard fought second set. After falling to Poppe in the first set, 6-3, Guzman maintained focus in the next two sets, storming back to take the match 6-3, 6-2 and 6-0.
“Dana came out a little bit slow today and her opponent was on fire in the beginning,” Cohen said. “Dana really stayed calm and then just went to work, and really figured out how to play the match tactically, and got the job done in the third (set) pretty easily, so I'm proud of her for stepping up as a freshman. It was good to see her play a three-set match and win comfortably.”
Ivana Corley’s rematch with Tulsa’s Monfort was a battle. After two closely contested sets, Corley was able to secure her second win over Monfort of the season and point the for OU, 7-6 and 7-5.
Carmen Corley was unable to defeat the Golden Hurricane’s No. 86 ranked Okalova, losing the match 7-5, 6-4 and 6-2 and tying the season series between the two at 1-1. Meanwhile, Motosono defeated Benedejcic, 6-7 and 7-5.
Now on a four-game win streak, the Sooners will take on Wichita State on Saturday, March 13 at 12 p.m. CT in Norman. That will be OU’s one-game homestand before heading to Waco on March 19 to face Baylor in what will be the first of five-straight conference matchups.
