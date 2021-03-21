OU women's tennis: No. 32 Sooners fall to No. 2 Texas in 7-0 road sweep

No. 32 Oklahoma (8-4, 0-2 Big 12) fell to No. 2 Texas (14-1, 4-0), 7-0 on Sunday in Austin.
FINAL | #2 Texas 7, #32 Oklahoma 0#Sooners fall to #2 Texas. OU back at home Friday to host TCU. #OUrFight pic.twitter.com/PUlf97sgCz— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) March 21, 2021
Doubles play started with a 6-1 win by Texas’ Charlotte Chavatipon and Peyton Stearns over junior Kianah Motosono and freshman Dana Guzman. The sister duo of junior Ivana and sophomore Carmen Corley then fell to Texas’Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun 6-3, dropping only their second match of the season.
Seniors Martina Capurro and Camila Romero led the Longhorns No. 48 ranked Fernanda Labrana and Anna Turati 4-3 when play ended with Texas being awarded the doubles point.
Singles action saw a difficult day for OU. Ivana Corley dropped her match with No. 94 Sun, 6-2 and 6-1. Carmen Corley followed soon after, falling to No. 66 Stearns, 6-1 and 6-4, giving Texas their third point and putting all the pressure on OU.
Podlinska was unable to defeat Texas’ Collins in a 6-2 and 6-4 bout that saw the Longhorns clinch the victory. Guzman fell to No. 5 ranked Turati, 6-3 and 6-0. After a hard fought first set, Capurro could not hold off No. 125 Chavatipon, losing her match, 6-4 and 6-3.
After losing her first set, Motosono rallied for her second set against Texas’ Malaika Rapolu to pick up OU’s first and only set of the day. However, that momentum was not enough to carry her to a third-set victory, and she lost the match 6-3, 6-4, and 1-0.
The Sooners will be back in Norman on Friday, where they will look to snap their two-game losing streak with a win over TCU (9-6). That match will be at 4 p.m. CT and will be available to view on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
