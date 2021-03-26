OU women's tennis: No. 30 Sooners defeat No. 41 TCU, 6-1, in annual pink match

No. 30 Oklahoma (9-4, 1-2 Big 12) dropped only one match against No. 41 TCU (9-7, 3-3) on Friday evening, snapping a two-game losing streak in a 6-1 victory in Norman.
FINAL | #30 OU 6, #40 TCU 1#Sooners dominate the first match of the weekend! OU back at home Sunday to host #32 Texas Tech at 1 p.m. on FSOK.#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/dOYN5ej0ZC— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) March 26, 2021
The Sooners, who were playing their annual pink match for breast cancer awareness, came out strong in doubles action. Play began with a 6-2 win by the No. 19 ranked sister duo of junior Ivana and sophomore Carmen Corley over TCU’s Isabel Pascual and Mercedes Aristegui. Kianah Motosono and Dana Guzman, a junior and freshman respectively, then overcame the Horned Frogs’ Tate Schroeder and Addy Guevara, 6-1, soon after.
Seniors Martina Capurro and Camila Romero led TCU’s Marie Norris and Margaret Polk, 5-2, when play ended with the Sooners being awarded the doubles point.
In singles action, No. 92 junior Marcelina Podlinska was the first to finish, quickly taking down TCU’s Guevara, 6-1 and 6-2. Motosono soon followed suit in her match, defeating Polk, 6-3 and 6-2. After narrowly taking the first set of her match, No. 79 Ivana Corley stormed through the second set, besting Pascual, 7-5 and 6-1.
No. 102 Carmen Corley shortly followed her sister’s match-clinching fourth point for OU by tacking on a fifth. She was able to rob TCU’s Norris of any chance at coming back, winning her match, 6-4 and 6-2.
“We were working on our strengths,” OU head coach Audra Cohen said after the match. “We had moments where we could’ve made it a tougher match and we really stayed focus and simplified things and got the job done”
After losing her first set to Schroeder, Guzman rolled through the next two to take the match 6-4, 6-1, and 1-0. After a three-set battle, Capurro fell to TCU’s No. 95 Aristegui 7-5, 6-2, and 1-0.
Next, the Sooners will play No. 32 Texas Tech on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT in Norman.
