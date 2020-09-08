OU women's tennis: Former Sooner assistant Jose Gracia returns to program

The OU women’s tennis program announced Tuesday that former assistant Jose Gracia has returned to Norman as a volunteer assistant after spending the 2019-20 season coaching at Fresno State.
Welcome back, @hoseb77!Jose Gracia returns to Norman as a volunteer assistant. Gracia spent the 2018-19 season at OU before serving as an assistant at Fresno State in 2019-20. #OUrFight pic.twitter.com/Fmh4o36myk— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) September 8, 2020
Gracia played for the Florida State men’s tennis team from 2013-18 before joining OU’s staff for the 2018-19 season. He would help lead OU back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four seasons in his lone year with Oklahoma.
The Sooners also ended the 2018-19 season with a 17-9 record and finished No. 5 in the Big 12 standings while garnering a program-record four All-Big 12 selections.
OU was tied with Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas atop the Big 12 conference with an 8-3 record and a 5-game winning streak when the 2019-20 season was cancelled in March due to COVID-19 concerns.
