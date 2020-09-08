You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's tennis: Former Sooner assistant Jose Gracia returns to program

Carmen Corley

Freshman Carmen Corley receives the ball in a doubles match against Texas Christian on March 6.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

The OU women’s tennis program announced Tuesday that former assistant Jose Gracia has returned to Norman as a volunteer assistant after spending the 2019-20 season coaching at Fresno State.

Gracia played for the Florida State men’s tennis team from 2013-18 before joining OU’s staff for the 2018-19 season. He would help lead OU back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four seasons in his lone year with Oklahoma.

The Sooners also ended the 2018-19 season with a 17-9 record and finished No. 5 in the Big 12 standings while garnering a program-record four All-Big 12 selections.

OU was tied with Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas atop the Big 12 conference with an 8-3 record and a 5-game winning streak when the 2019-20 season was cancelled in March due to COVID-19 concerns.

