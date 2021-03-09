OU women's tennis: Dana Guzman named Big 12 Player of the Week

OU freshman Dana Guzman was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday, marking the third time this season a Sooner has been given the accolade.
🎾 #Big12Tennis 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 🎾▪️ @OU_WTennis' Dana Guzman▪️ @TexasMTN's Micah Braswell Details ➡️ https://t.co/a8Kpe3T41W pic.twitter.com/UKIheSEC5S— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 9, 2021
Guzman put on a show against Texas Tech’s No. 100 ranked Kaitlin Staines Friday in an impressive 6-2 and 6-3 victory. Staines marks Guzman’s first ranked singles victory of the season, and seventh win overall. She picked up number eight the following day against Tulsa’s Shura Poppe in a match clinching 4-6, 6-2 and 6-0 bout.
In doubles play, Guzman and junior partner Kianah Motosono picked up two wins over the weekend, dropping only two games total. The duo first defeated Texas Tech’s Olivia Peet and Metka Komac, 6-0, on Friday, helping the Sooners secure the doubles point, 2-1. Saturday Guzman and Motosono took down Tulsa’s Laia Conde Monfort and Gabriella Charalampidi in a 6-2 win.
The award marks the first time Guzman has been named Big 12 Player of the Week and the third time this season an Oklahoma player has taken the title, with sophomore Carmen Corley having been given the honor twice in earlier weeks.
Guzman will look to continue her hot streak and she and the Sooners will be back in Norman Saturday to take on Wichita State at 12 p.m. CT. It’ll be a one-game homestand before the team heads to Waco on Friday, March 19 to face Baylor in the start of conference play.
